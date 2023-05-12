Jimmie Allen Suspended by UTA Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Grammy-nominated, multiplatinum country star Jimmie Allen has been suspended by his agency UTA, following a sexual assault and battery lawsuit lodged against him.

“We have suspended our representation of Jimmie Allen due to the recent allegations against him, which we take seriously,” a spokesperson for UTA told Variety.

Allen has been accused of rape, sexual assault and harassment by his former day-to-day manager, who sued the singer and his former management firm, alleging she was manipulated and groomed by Allen into an abusive sexual relationship while she worked on the singer’s management team. The lawsuit was first exposed in a Variety investigation into the woman’s allegations.

Allen admitted to a sexual relationship with the woman, but claims it was consensual. In a statement to Variety, he called the allegations “deeply troubling and hurtful,” and said they were “false” and “extremely damaging.”

Allen was put on suspension by his label, BBR Music Group, within hours of the lawsuit being filled. The label is putting a hold on all business activity with the singer, including promotion of his new single.

Allen was dropped from CMA Fest in Nashville this June. The Country Music Association confirmed to Variety that the organization had removed Allen from the main stage lineup set for Nissan Stadium. The singer, a Delaware native, was also dropped as the commencement speaker for Delaware State University’s 2023 graduation.

Having been represented by UTA in all areas, Allen is a multi-faceted star, and one of the most promising performers in modern-day country music. Three of his first four singles went No. 1 at country radio, a rarity for a debuting artist in the format, and ever since his breakthrough, he has been decorated with awards, including wins for best new artist at the CMA and ACM awards in 2021. The next year, he was nominated for best new artist at the Grammys. Allen, who was a contestant on “American Idol” in 2011, has been featured on the singing competition show as a celebrity performer and mentor. He also competed on the 30th season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Most recently, he was a judge on Apple’s music competition show, “My Kind of Country,” executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, and toured with Carrie Underwood on her 43-arena, nationwide “The Diamonds & Rhinestones Tour.”

In the lawsuit, the woman accusing Allen claims she was manipulated and groomed by Allen into a sexually abusive relationship that lasted for over a year and a half. As his day-to-day manager, she was required to travel with the star, often alone, and according to her lawsuit, she alleges Allen sexually assaulted her frequently during business trips. She also claims he sexually harassed her in public at photoshoots, rehearsals and performances.

“Allen made clear that Plaintiff’s job was dependent on her staying silent about his conduct,” the lawsuit states, adding that Allen manipulated his power and influence over Jane Doe’s role as his manager “to recruit and entice Plaintiff to private locations, including his hotel room, home, car and event locations, where he would perform sex acts.”

Allen is being sued for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress. He denies all wrongdoing.

The lawsuit alleges that this woman was raped in March 2021 during a business trip to Los Angeles where Allen was filming as episode of “American Idol,” featured as a celebrity guest. “Allen sexually assaulted Plaintiff, while she was incapacitated and incapable of giving consent,” the lawsuit reads. “She lost consciousness and awoke naked in her hotel room several hours later, with Jimmie Allen insisting she take Plan B as soon as possible.” The lawsuit says, “She realized she had lost her virginity through no choice of her own and felt she had betrayed her faith.”

Variety’s report revealed that Allen was dropped by his former manager, Ash Bowers of Wide Open Music, after the woman came forward with her allegations of sexual assault. The split from his longtime manager happened quietly late last year.

Off-stage, Allen’s personal life has also recently been making headlines. On April 21, Allen and his wife announced their separation. They did not cite any reason for their split, but shared that his wife is pregnant their third child.