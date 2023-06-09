Jimmie Allen Dropped By Record Label After Second Sexual-Assault Lawsuit

Jimmie Allen has been dropped by BBR Music Group, the label confirmed to Variety late Friday, after a second woman sued him for sexual assault.

“BBR Music Group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen,” the brief statement reads. “He is no longer an active artist on its roster.”

The country singer was previously put on suspension by label, as well as his agency and manager, in the wake of being sued by his former female manager for sexual assault and battery.

Allen denied the claims from his ex-manager that he raped and sexually abused her over the course of 18 months, calling the allegations “not only false, but also extremely damaging.” But less than one month after those first accusations, another woman came forward to accuse Allen in a new sexual assault lawsuit in which the second Jane Doe alleges the singer secretly filmed her during sex without her consent or awareness. After that alleged incident, which occurred in July 2022, this woman filed a police report, according to her lawsuit.

After the first lawsuit hit in May, Allen was suspended by BBR Music Group; his talent agency, UTA; and the management firm, The Familie, which he had been represented by since late last year. He was immediately terminated by his publicity team at Full Coverage Communications when the allegations first surfaced in May, and since has been represented by attorney Andrew Brettler.

Variety’s first report regarding allegations against Allen in May revealed that the singer was dropped by his former manager, Ash Bowers of Wide Open Music, after the first woman came forward with her sexual assault claims. The split from his longtime manager, who discovered him and helped catapult him to superstardom, happened quietly in late 2022.

Allen had been one of the most promising — and in-demand — performers in modern-day country music. His career has been on a standstill with news of the allegations, and he has publicly apologized to his wife and children for what he categorizes as an “affair,” but he maintains his innocence and has denied any allegation of wrongdoing. (Allen and his wife, who is pregnant with their third child, announced their separation earlier this year, before the allegations became public.)

Allen, who was nominated for best new artist at the 2022 Grammy awards, had three of his first four singles shoot to No. 1 at country radio, a rarity for a debuting artist in the format. Ever since his breakthrough, he has been decorated with awards, including wins for best new artist at the CMA and ACM awards in 2021. Allen got his start as a contestant on “American Idol” in 2011, and more recently has been featured on the singing competition show as a celebrity performer and mentor. He toured with Carrie Underwood on her nationwide “The Diamonds & Rhinestones Tour” earlier this year. His aspirations go beyond music, competing on the 30th season of “Dancing With the Stars” and serving as a judge on Apple’s music competition show, “My Kind of Country,” executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves. He is a frequent presence on talk shows, and was being packaged as a family-friendly, all-American star, even performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The attorney who represents both woman who are separately suing Allen told Variety that she has been approached by more accusers of Allen. “We have spoken to more women, and I expect that there will be more lawsuits,” she says.