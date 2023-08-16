Jerry Moss, Co-Founder of A&M Records, Dies at 88

Jerry Moss, who turned A&M Records into one of America’s leading independent record labels with his business partner Herb Alpert, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 88.

“They truly don’t make them like him anymore and we will miss conversations with him about everything under the sun. The twinkle in his eyes as he approached every moment ready for the next adventure,” his family said in a statement to the Associated Press.

A&M rose to prominence during the 1960s behind huge pop hits by trumpeter Alpert’s band the Tijuana Brass, whose worldwide sales are estimated in excess of 70 million albums.

After entering the rock business at Moss’ insistence in the late ’60s, the label witnessed booming sales during the ’70s and ’80s with such talent as Supertramp, Peter Frampton, the Police, the Go-Go’s, Bryan Adams and Janet Jackson.

Following the sale of A&M to Polygram in 1989, Moss and Alpert founded a new imprint, Almo Sounds, which developed such acts as Garbage and Ozomatli.

Moss and Alpert were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as non-performers in 2006.

Born in Brooklyn and educated at Brooklyn College, Moss entered the record business after a chance meeting at a wedding with Coed Records partner Marvin Cane led to a job doing radio promotion for the label. Moss was instrumental in the success of the Crests’ doo-wop hit “16 Candles,” a No. 2 single for the New York indie in 1958.

After a year and a half with Coed, Moss relocated to Los Angeles, where he started up his own independent record promotion firm. Work as a record producer brought him into contact with Alpert, who had been writing and producing in partnership with Lou Adler; the team split, with Alpert claiming a two-track Ampex tape machine in the dissolution.

Moss, a jazz fan, admired Alpert’s instrumental talent, and the pair began a label venture to showcase it. Dubbed Carnival Records, the imprint began life with a vocal single, “Tell It to the Birds,” credited to “Dory Alpert” in 1962.

The number became a local hit, and a distribution deal with Dot Records (arranged by L.A. disc jockey and record man Wink Martindale) brought the infant label some operating capital. However, potential conflict over ownership of the Carnival name led the partners to rechristen their company with the initials of their last names, A&M.

At that point, the label was operating humbly out of Alpert’s Hollywood garage. “[Alpert] had a piano, the two-track tape recorder, and I had a desk with the phone, with two extensions,” Moss recalled in a 2007 interview.

It was in that garage that Alpert and Moss recorded the single that would supply A&M with national liftoff. The partners were both bullfight fans; inspired by Nashville bassist Bob Moore’s 1961 hit “Mexico,” Alpert cut a mariachi-flavored version of a Sol Lake composition, embellished by crowd noises recorded at a Tijuana bull ring.

The resultant single, “The Lonely Bull,” climbed to No. 6 on the national singles chart in 1962, selling an estimated 750,000 copies.

It took several years for A&M to secure another hit of that magnitude; in the interim, the company maintained a profile by releasing pop singles like Chris Montez’s “Call Me” and “The More I See You” and signing developing talent like Buddy Holly’s former sideman Waylon Jennings (who ultimately departed A&M for a superstar country career at RCA).

Alpert’s music career ultimately caught fire in 1965; in the space of three years, the trumpeter racked up six No. 1 albums and two more top-five LPs. Such like-minded A&M acts as the Baja Marimba Band (led by Alpert’s band member Julius Wechter) and Sergio Mendes (signed after he was dropped by RCA) also scaled the charts. Moss later claimed that in 1966 – the year the company moved into Charlie Chaplin’s old studio lot on La Brea Avenue in Hollywood — A&M outsold the Beatles in America, shifting 13 million albums.

While A&M was firmly entrenched in the pop market of the day, it had been untouched by the roiling revolution in rock music. Moss was intrigued by the new sounds, and attended the Monterey Pop Festival in June 1967.

“I heard all this great rock music,” he said later, “ and I felt embarrassed and upset because we didn’t have any, and I decided we needed to get some.”

Though A&M could still reliably promote such pop acts as the mega-selling brother-and-sister duo the Carpenters, the label also signed a provocative slate of rock talent, including country-rock pioneers the Flying Burrito Brothers, avant-rocker Captain Beefheart, Jethro Tull spinoff Blodwyn Pig, bluesy Brit vocalist Joe Cocker and former Byrds member Gene Clark.

It wasn’t until the ’70s that A&M scored its biggest rock hits with albums by English rock unit Humble Pie, guitarist-singer Frampton (whose 1976 two-LP concert set “Frampton Comes Alive!” was one of the decade’s biggest sellers) and British group Supertramp (whose “Breakfast in America” ruled the charts in 1979). The company also released an evergreen album, Carole King’s 1971 smash “Tapestry,” via a distribution deal with Ode Records, operated by Alpert’s former partner Lou Adler.

The immense success of artists like the Police, the Go-Go’s and Janet Jackson powered A&M into the ’80s. However, as bidding for the services of name artists escalated, Alpert and Moss came to believe that they couldn’t compete in the marketplace, and they sold their label to Philips Electronics’ record division Polygram, which was then distributing the company’s product, for an estimated $500 million.

The partners remained on board in an executive capacity, but conflict with Polygram’s senior management led them to ankle the firm in 1993. The following year, Moss was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He successfully battled the disease, and emerged from the crisis hankering for a return to the business.

Thus, Alpert and Moss founded a boutique imprint, Almo Sounds, which was headquartered in modest offices next door to a La Cienega Boulevard strip joint. The company enjoyed modest success with its alternative-leaning roster, and also released three albums by Alpert before the company ceased operations in 2000.

In later years, Moss and his wife Ann focused their attention on breeding and racing thoroughbred horses. In 2005, their stallion Giacomo won the Kentucky Derby, collecting a $1.6 millon purse.

Moss’ survivors include his wife, Tina Morse, and three children.