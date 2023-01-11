Mick Jagger, Gene Simmons, Rod Stewart and More Mourn Jeff Beck: ‘An Absolute God of Guitar’

Following Wednesday’s announcement of the death of English rock guitarist Jeff Beck, musicians and celebrities took to social media to remember the artist and his storied career. Among them, Gene Simmons, Mick Jagger and Rod Stewart shared their condolences and showed praise for the “distinctively brilliant” guitar maven.

Beck died on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis, according to an official statement obtained by Variety and posted to his social media accounts. He was 78.

In a Twitter post, Stewart thanked Beck for being “one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond. Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything.” Stewart was the vocalist of the Jeff Beck Group, a lineup that musically transcended the mere two years the band was actually together.

1/2

Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group

and we haven’t looked back since . pic.twitter.com/uS7bbWsHgW — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023

Jagger posted a recording of him and Beck sharing the stage in 2012 for a performance of “Commit a Crime” at the White House. “We have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world,” he wrote.

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023

Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi described Beck as “an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player,” in his post. The two shared major real estate on Ozzy Osbourne’s last album, “Patient Number 9” (2022), which received several nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards including nods for Iommi and Beck in the best metal performance and rock performance categories.

“There will never be another Jeff Beck,” the note concludes.

I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff -Tony pic.twitter.com/i6BGdqTUKU — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) January 11, 2023

“Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed,” wrote Gene Simmons on Twitter. “No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness,” he said, referring to Beck’s 1968 debut “Truth,” and its successor, 1969’s “Beck-Ola.”

In an interview with Music Radar in 2017, Simmons was asked to list tracks that “blew his mind” and listed “Truth,” saying: “Even before Led Zeppelin and Cream, Beck took the blues and turned up the volume. But it wasn’t just decibels; Beck was pushing the envelope in all sorts of directions. Nuanced little jazz licks that caught you off guard… sophisticated, delicate melodies.”

He also told the publication it was the album he plays “right before I’m due to go on stage. Even if it came out today, it would grab your attention.”

Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3qnPOCyhUj — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 11, 2023

Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet described Beck as the “absolute god of guitar… From rock to soul to jazz he was the greatest player in all genres.”

An absolute god of guitar. No one can replace him. From rock to soul to jazz he was the greatest player in all genres. Unique. Such awful news but thank you Jeff for all you gave us. #jeffBeck @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/kfeTDaPSdR — Gary Kemp (@garyjkemp) January 11, 2023

See more reactions below.

⁦@jeffbeckmusic⁩ Was the Picasso of Rock & Roll. Unlike every other guitar player, he created music that literally sounded as if he was an alien,following no rules, no clichés,a true master of the instrument. I am shocked and saddened by his passing RIP Jeff Beck. pic.twitter.com/rE4QQ2EspE — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) January 11, 2023

Is this true about Jeff Beck is this really happining I’m in fucking shock I can’t believe it — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 11, 2023