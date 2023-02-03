Jay-Z to Perform at Grammy Awards With DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, More (EXCLUSIVE)

As tipped by Variety earlier this week, Jay-Z will perform with DJ Khaled at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night in an all-star live performance of the nominated song “God Did” that also includes its featured guests artists Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy, sources say. An official announcement is expected later today (Feb. 3).

“God Did” is up for three awards, including song of the year. On Thursday night, Khaled presented Lil Wayne with the Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective event in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Also honored with the inaugural award were Dr. Dre, Missy Elliot and veteran executive Sylvia Rhone.

The team joins previously announced performers Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo and Sam Smith with Kim Petras.

Also expected are several all-star tributes: Kacey Musgraves will pay homage to the late Loretta Lynn with “Coal Miner’s Daughter”; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will honor Christine McVie with “Songbird”; and Maverick City Music and Quavo will perform “Without You” in memory of Takeoff.

Hip-hop is getting a big look at the ceremony, with a 50-year anniversary tribute curated by Questlove. LL Cool J will introduce the segment, perform and give a dedication to hip-hop, while the Roots provide music and Black Thought narrates. Confirmed performers include Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.

The show will be broadcast live on CBS on Feb. 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah. Prior to the telecast, the Grammy Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.grammy.com