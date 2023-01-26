‘First Class’ Producer Jasper Harris Signs With Avex USA and Brandon Silverstein Publishing

Jasper Harris, the 24-year-old producer behind hits like Jack Harlow’s “First Class” and Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You,” has signed a publishing deal with Avex USA and Brandon Silverstein Publishing.

The deal will come into effect later this year. Harris, who had previously been signed to Concord Music Publishing, has quickly become an in-demand name for his production and writing work on songs like Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s “Family Ties,” which won a Grammy for best rap performance last year. Harris recently produced the Kid Laroi’s latest single, “I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro),” and also has production credits with Lil Nas X and Future.

At Avex USA and Silverstein’s fast-growing joint publishing venture, Harris joins a lineup including Justin Bieber collaborator Harv, Jamaican dancehall artist Shenseea, Cxdy of Internet Money, songwriter David Arkwright, producer Declan Hoy and songwriter-producer Kosa.

Thus far, Harris has clocked a Billboard No. 1 with “First Class,” and two Top 40 Radio No. 1s with “First Class” and “I Like You.” Four of Harris’ works are Grammy-nominated at this year’s upcoming ceremony: best melodic rap performance (Harlow’s “First Class”), best rap album (Harlow’s “Come Home the Kids Miss You” and Future’s “I Never Liked You) and best pop duo/group performance (Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You”).

Courtesy of Jasper Harris

“I am incredibly grateful to be joining the Avex and Silverstein publishing team,” Harris said in a statement. “They’re such a strong and dynamic group, and their passion for my music combined with their global reach feels like the most natural combination as I enter the next phase of my career. We are so like-minded in our goals and I couldn’t be more excited for our future together.”

Avex USA is the American branch of Avex Group, Japan’s leading company in music and entertainment, and oversees the record label Selene, Avex USA Publishing and its L.A.-based Future of Music fund.

“All of us at Avex have fallen in love with Jasper and his music. He’s an incredible talent,” said Naoki Osada, CEO of Avex USA. “We have a fresh and diverse team that is hugely excited and grateful to be working with Jasper and his management to support his vision globally through Avex.”

Silverstein is the founder and CEO of Brandon Silverstein Publishing, formerly S10 Publishing, as well as S10 Entertainment, a full-service management company. He is known for managing Anitta, Normani and Myke Towers, and has partnerships through his companies with Jay-Z, Ryan Tedder, Simon Fuller and more.

Silverstein added that he is “incredibly excited to welcome Jasper to the publishing family. I’m grateful for his trust in the team and could not be more confident in his ability to become the biggest producer in the world. We look forward to making history alongside both Jasper and his amazing management team.”