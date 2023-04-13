James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ Denies One Direction Reunion Planned for Final Episode

One Direction won’t be revisiting its “History” by reuniting on James Corden’s “Late Late Show,” the late-night host said on Thursday.

After the U.K. publication Mirror reported that the boy band’s full lineup was rumored to make an appearance during Corden’s final episode of the show on April 27, the official “Late Late Show” Twitter account shut down any speculation.

“Nobody loves the boys more than us… but this story just isn’t true,” the show’s official account tweeted. “What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th.”

Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true.



What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th. pic.twitter.com/Vyj75eB5qz — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 13, 2023

The British group, consisting of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, officially called it quits in 2016 after skyrocketing to worldwide fame in the 2010s. Since then, all members have gone on to pursue solo careers — with Styles’ especially taking off — and fans have longed for the day when the group might reunite again. Most recently, Horan sparked hope last week when he revealed in an interview with Esquire that he still sends his unreleased music to his former bandmates for advice.

“This time I sent it to Louis [Tomlinson], and he gave me his honest opinion on it, which is always handy,” Horan said. “We’ve released enough songs over the years, so we know what’s decent and what’s not… All the 1D boys and artists alike, I’ll always try and send it around and get everybody’s opinion.”

Corden, a longtime supporter of 1D, is leaving his post on the CBS staple later this month. Saying goodbye to the late-night show was Corden’s decision, with the comedian telling Variety he’s simply ready for a new chapter in his career.

“Mainly it was just a feeling of, maybe we’ve done it,” Corden said. “I don’t know that these shows, or certainly this iteration of the show in the manner that we do it, should be on forever.”