Jack Harlow Reveals Third Album ‘Jackman’ Is Arriving This Week

Jack Harlow’s new album “Jackman,” the follow-up to 2022’s “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” will be arriving on April 28 via Generation Now and Atlantic Records. On Wednesday morning, the album’s release date and name were revealed alongside the album art which sees a shirtless Harlow standing stoic in a residential alleyway.

At the time of this article’s publication, no additional information on “Jackman” (Harlow’s first name), the track list, or features was made available. His last set was a star-studded affair with guest verses from Pharrell Williams, Drake, Lil Wayne and Justin Timberlake.

The Grammy-nominated rapper and Variety Hitmakers cover star Jack Harlow is also set to make his acting debut in “White Men Can’t Jump,” streaming on Hulu on May 19. The film is a remake of the 1992 sports comedy that stars Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. Harlow will appear in the new Calmatic-directed alongside Sinqua Walls, with the script by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Doug Hall.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Harlow reflected on the effort he put into landing the role. “I put the time in with the script. … I tried to be egoless during the audition, take notes, do what I had to do,” he explained. “I just want to kill it. I just want to be good, and I want to do everything I can to make it good.”

The Louisville native will also be honored as a part of the 2023 Hometown Heroes with banners of his image going up around Kentucky next week. He joins honorees like Jazz musician Lionel Hampton and former NBA player Wes Unseld.