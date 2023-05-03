Jack Harlow Launches Foundation to ‘Reinvest, Uplift and Support’ Community Organizations in His Louisville, Kentucky Hometown

Any serious fan of rapper-actor Jack Harlow knows that he carries a lot of pride for his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky — it’s not only mentioned in many of his songs but he’s made major donations to local organizations (including AMPED, Center for Women and Families, Grace James Academy, Louisville Urban League and Metro United Way), and last year he even played a special American Express-sponsored concert and livestream in Brooklyn where fans were served food made by several of his favorite hometown restaurants, an imaginative way to use a corporate sponsor to benefit fans and hometown businesses.

Today he continues to bring it home by announcing the official launch of the Jack Harlow Foundation, which “will serve as the Louisville, KY native’s primary philanthropic vehicle to reinvest, uplift and support organizations aiming to make the city that raised him a better place,” according to the announcement. Head here for more information on the foundation.

“With all I have done and will do in my career, my home is where my heart is, my refuge, and the place that shaped me,” Harlow says in the announcement. “Giving back to Louisville represents the dream I have of making a difference. My vision is to make Louisville a better place. Know that this is just the start of my philanthropic legacy and I look forward to transforming our community and, as a result, the success and happiness of its citizens.”

In conjunction with today’s launch, foundation announces gifts to four Kentucky-based organizations:

“The launch of my foundation is represented by gifts to four organizations that I believe are doing the work of making Louisville a better place; helping under resourced families remove obstacles to higher education, supporting a new start in a neighborhood that has been lacking investment, giving hands on assistance to the poorest of the poor, and making safe housing affordable for families,” Harlow says.

Today, Harlow will be honored with a “Hometown Heroes” banner during a ceremony in Louisville. The banner, which was hung and revealed over the weekend, is presented to those Louisville natives who use their national and international platforms to continue to give back to the city and make a difference, all while sharing Louisville pride.

Not least, last week, Harlow celebrated the release of his third studio album, “Jackman.,” by visiting multiple JCPS schools in Louisville, including his alma mater, Atherton High School. The album’s cover’ features Harlow standing in front of an alley in his old neighborhood.