Jack Harlow and Fat Joe to Headline 2023 Players Party in Seattle During MLB All-Star Weekend 

Lids and the Topps Company are teaming with the Major League Baseball Players Association to host their annual Players Party in Seattle during MLB All-Star Week, and they’ve tapped Jack Harlow and Fat Joe as headliners.

Following the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, the Players Party will take place at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle on July 10. The exclusive, invite-only event will feature performances by multi-time Grammy nominees Jack Harlow and Fat Joe. The hip-hop acts will be joined by a star-studded list of attendees including Ken Griffey Jr, MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark, Lids President Bob Durda, Fanatics Collectibles’ Mike Mahan and Michael Rubin,, Lids President Bob Durda and the 2023 MLB All-Stars, who are members of the MLBPA.

“Baseball’s biggest and brightest stars are going to be in Seattle for All-Star Week, so I’m looking forward to pulling up and putting on a show,” commented Fat Joe in a statement. “The Players Party will be an absolute movie and I appreciate the MLBPA, Lids and Topps for organizing such an incredible event that bridges baseball, entertainment, and culture together.”

The 2022 iteration was headlined by global superstar J Balvin and included a surprise guest performance from Travis Scott. The VIP party took place before the MLB All-Star Game and also welcomed a wide range of guests from across the entertainment and sports world including Kesha, James Harden, Landon Barker, Odell Beckham Jr., Offset, Miguel and more.

Harlow will likely perform tracks off his fresh release “Jackman,” which included the viral single “They Don’t Love It,” and cuts off his Grammy-nominated 2022 record “Come Home The Kids Miss You.” Fat Joe is fresh off his headlining appearance at the “Days Of Summer” Cruise Fest which featured performances from Jeezy and Lil Baby across a four-day cruise in the Bahamas.