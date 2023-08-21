Jack Antonoff Signs Management and Joint Venture With Jamie Oborne, Inks With Dirty Hit Records and Universal Music Publishing (EXCLUSIVE)

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff has announced an extensive new partnership with Dirty Hit Records founder Jamie Oborne, alongside a new exclusive agreement with leading global publisher Universal Music Publishing Group.

The multifaceted deal will see Antonoff (pictured above, top) and his band Bleachers being managed by Oborne, with Antonoff and Oborne also launching a new joint venture; in addition, Antonoff’s band Bleachers have signed with Dirty Hit, Oborne’s independent label, which is also home to the 1975, Rina Sawayama, Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee and others.

As their first release on Dirty Hit, Bleachers will release a new album, “Live At Radio City Music Hall,” this Friday (Aug. 25). Recorded in July of 2022 during their headlining show at the iconic venue, the 21-track live album features a special guest appearance from Bruce Springsteen on “Chinatown.”

Antonoff has also signed a global agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group, moving from Sony to stay with his longtime publishing A&R Jennifer Knoepfle, who joined UMPG last fall as executive vice president and co-head of A&R.

In a statement, Antonoff said, “Very proud to be working with Jamie and his entire team – we’ve known each other for some time now and our connection has deeply inspired me. Have loved everything he has been creating from afar and love the perspective he has on what I do. Feeling wild excitement for everything in the works and as seen in the picture above i’m just ready to be driving around playing my new records and dreaming about new ideas with Jamie. Feels so special and rare to be supported like this and just very grateful our paths crossed. Send love and excitement xx.”

Oborne (pictured above, bottom) said, “I am thrilled to announce my official partnership with Jack, encompassing both management and records. During the freezing weeks of January 2022, I had the opportunity to spend time with Jack and was immediately captivated by his exceptional creative power and warmth. Aligning myself with such talented individuals is a true inspiration, driving both my professional and personal life. I am grateful for the faith he has placed in me and the entire team at Dirty Hit. Moving forward, we are eager to support Jack as one of the most culturally impactful and significant artists of our generation. This is just the beginning, and exciting times lie ahead!”

Knoepfle added, “Jack is honestly one of one. To continue being his publisher is an honor we don’t take for granted. He’s even more creative and prolific then when I first met him over a decade ago – and that’s saying a lot! I look forward to this next chapter for him with UMPG by his side.”

Jack Antonoff is a globally celebrated singer, songwriter and record producer. Both with band Bleachers and as a songwriter and producer, Antonoff has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Diana Ross, Lorde, St. Vincent, Florence + The Machine and Kevin Abstract.