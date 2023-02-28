J. Cole, Usher and Special Guest Drake to Headline Dreamville Festival

J. Cole has announced the full music lineup for this year’s Dreamville Festival, set to return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1-2. Cole’s festival-closing set will also feature a guest appearance from Drake. GA, GA+ and VIP two-day passes are on sale now.
Day 1 on Saturday will be headlined by R&B star Usher and will also feature performances from Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, Earthgang, Jessie Reyez, and Key Glock, among others. Sunday features Nigerian superstar Burna Boy along with Summer Walker, J.I.D, GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flaka Flame, Mario, many more.
To close out the 2023 edition of Dreamville Festival on Sunday night, J. Cole will welcome Drake as a special guest during his headlining set. The two “will perform a medley of hits from each of their chart-topping catalogs,” according to the announcement. Burna Boy will headline and close out the second stage on Sunday, prior to J. Cole + Drake ending the weekend activities on the festival main stage.
The full music lineup broken down by day is listed below and additional information can be found at DreamvilleFest.com:
Saturday, April 1:
USHER
Lil Durk
Ari Lennox
City Girls
Sean Paul
EARTHGANG
Jessie Reyez
Key Glock
SiR
Lute
Omen
Marqus Clae
Victony
Sunday, April 2:
J. Cole + Drake
Burna Boy
Summer Walker
J.I.D
GloRilla
Bas
Waka Flaka Flame
Mario
Ayra Starr
Baby Tate
Cozz
Jordan Ward
Reuben Vincent
The festival will feature a variety of local vendors, food trucks, artisans, and community organizations.
Last spring, organizers welcomed 80,000 total attendees from across the globe including travelers from all 50 U.S. states and more than a dozen international countries. Dreamville Festival 2022 in total created a more than $6.7 million dollar economic impact on the local Raleigh and Wake County community, according to the announcement.
GA, GA+, and VIP passes are on sale now, “although fans are encouraged to act fast and buy today as limited quantities remain.” A portion of proceeds from the 2023 event will be donated to the festival’s official charity partners – the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.