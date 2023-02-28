J. Cole, Usher and Special Guest Drake to Headline Dreamville Festival

J. Cole has announced the full music lineup for this year’s Dreamville Festival, set to return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1-2. Cole’s festival-closing set will also feature a guest appearance from Drake. GA, GA+ and VIP two-day passes are on sale now.

Day 1 on Saturday will be headlined by R&B star Usher and will also feature performances from Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, Earthgang, Jessie Reyez, and Key Glock, among others. Sunday features Nigerian superstar Burna Boy along with Summer Walker, J.I.D, GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flaka Flame, Mario, many more.

To close out the 2023 edition of Dreamville Festival on Sunday night, J. Cole will welcome Drake as a special guest during his headlining set. The two “will perform a medley of hits from each of their chart-topping catalogs,” according to the announcement. Burna Boy will headline and close out the second stage on Sunday, prior to J. Cole + Drake ending the weekend activities on the festival main stage.

The full music lineup broken down by day is listed below and additional information can be found at DreamvilleFest.com:

Saturday, April 1:

USHER

Lil Durk

Ari Lennox

City Girls

Sean Paul

EARTHGANG

Jessie Reyez

Key Glock

SiR

Lute

Omen

Marqus Clae

Victony

Sunday, April 2:

J. Cole + Drake

Burna Boy

Summer Walker

J.I.D

GloRilla

Bas

Waka Flaka Flame

Mario

Ayra Starr

Baby Tate

Cozz

Jordan Ward

Reuben Vincent

The festival will feature a variety of local vendors, food trucks, artisans, and community organizations.

Last spring, organizers welcomed 80,000 total attendees from across the globe including travelers from all 50 U.S. states and more than a dozen international countries. Dreamville Festival 2022 in total created a more than $6.7 million dollar economic impact on the local Raleigh and Wake County community, according to the announcement.

GA, GA+, and VIP passes are on sale now, “although fans are encouraged to act fast and buy today as limited quantities remain.” A portion of proceeds from the 2023 event will be donated to the festival’s official charity partners – the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.