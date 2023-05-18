Ivor Novello Awards 2023 Winners List: Wet Leg Named Songwriters of the Year, Raye’s ‘Escapism’ Takes Center Stage

Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers took home the Ivor Novello award in the coveted songwriter of the year category at the 2023 ceremony on Thursday in London’s Grosvenor House. The event honored 30 music-makers across 14 categories in recognition of songwriting and screen composition.

Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album was one of the most-talked-about releases of the last year and earned the indie rockers their first Brit awards and a pair of Grammys. The Ivor judges described Teasdale and Chambers’ writing, citing singles “Wet Dream” and “Chaise Lounge,” as “fresh, unapologetic and direct, with surprising melodies that demand attention.”

The best contemporary song award went to “Escapism” by breakthrough artist Raye and 070 Shake, along with co-writer and producer Mike Sabath. Judges described the track — Raye’s first-ever No. 1 single in the UK — as “daring, brave and empowering songwriting.”

Plus, for the first time in several years, audiences were treated to a lineup of live performances including Raye who delivered an ethereal performance of the award-winning dance-rap single.

Raye poses in the Winners Room with the award for Best Contemporary Song, at the Ivor Novello Awards 2023 on May 18, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hogan Media) Dave Hogan/Hogan Media

Sting also sang a rendition of “Message In A Bottle,” while Matilda Mann honored Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein — winners of the Special International award — with a cover of their 1978 new wave classic, “Heart of Glass”

Previous Ivor winners Harry Styles, Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, took home a win for most performed work for radio favorite “As It Was.” This is the third win for the trio of Hitmakers, who won in the same category for Styles’ “Adore You” and songwriter of the year in 2021. John Powell won his fifth Ivor Novello for best original film score for “Don’t Worry Darling,” the Olivia Wilde-directed film that starred fellow winner Styles and Florence Pugh.

Other highlights from the winner’s list include Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff, who won best song musically and lyrically for “King,” and Charli XCX, who received the visionary award for her skills in the intersection of music, songwriting and visuals. See the complete winners list below.

Charli XCX poses with the Visionary Award with Amazon Music, at the Ivor Novello Awards 2023 on May 18, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hogan Media) Dave Hogan/Hogan Media

Ivor Novello Awards Winners for 2023:

Academy Fellowship

Sting

Best Album

11

written by Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover, Jamar McNaughton, Cleopatra Nikolic and Jack Peñate

performed by SAULT

published in the UK by Copyright Control and Sentric Music

Best Contemporary Song

Escapism

written by 070 Shake, Raye and Mike Sabath

performed by Raye and 070 Shake

published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music

Best Original Film Score

Don’t Worry Darling

Composed by John Powell

published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

Best Original Video Game Score

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Composed by Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura

Best Song Musically and Lyrically

King

written by Jack Antonoff and Florence Welch

performed by Florence + The Machine

published in the UK by Ducky Donath Music-Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing

Best Television Soundtrack

The Midwich Cuckoos

Composed by Hannah Peel

published in the UK by SATV Publishing

Outstanding Song Collection

Kamille

PRS for Music Icon Award

Tim Booth, Saul Davies, Jim Glennie, Larry Gott and Mark Hunter for James

PRS for Music Most Performed Work

As It Was

written by Kid Harpoon,Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles

performed by Harry Styles

published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Pulse Songs-Concord Music Publishing

Rising Star Award with Amazon Music

Victoria Canal

Songwriter of the Year with Amazon Music

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers

Special International Award

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein

Visionary Award with Amazon Music

Charli XCX