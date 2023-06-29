Music Industry Moves: Interscope Geffen Teams With Josh Marshall’s Mogul Vision

Interscope Geffen A&M Records has partnered with Mogul Vision, the label founded by manager and music industry exec Josh Marshall. Marshall has helped foster the careers of KennyHoopla, who is currently on tour with Blink 182, Lil Mosey and d4vd, who has had a breakout year following the success of his global hits “Romantic Homicide” and “Hear With Me.”

“Over the last few years, we’ve worked closely with Josh on a number of successful projects,” said Nicole Wyskoarko, executive vice president/co-head of A&R at Interscope. “He has an amazing ability to identify new artists across a number of genres and we’re looking forward to continuing our work with him via this new deal.”

The first release under the new deal is the debut EP from singer-songwriter Gigi Perez called “How To Catch A Falling Knife.” Marshall simultaneously announced the signing of rapper Rubi Rose, and new music is expected from her later this summer.

“Josh has an incredible track record at identifying unique artists early in their careers,” said John Janick, chairman of Interscope. “We’re thrilled to welcome him into the IGA family.”

Pictured above (L-R): Tim Glover, executive VP of A&R at Interscope; Josh Marshall, founder of MogulVision, Nicole Wyskoarko, executive VP/Co-head of A&R at Interscope Geffen A&M.

+ Palash Ahmed has been appointed the newly created role of head of Sony Pictures Television‘s music development department. He will facilitate collaboration on music-related projects across multiple production groups at SPT, including the company’s U.S. scripted, international production, nonfiction and kids divisions.

He will additionally work closely with our development teams in the U.S. and internationally to identify and develop music-connected television projects that offer musicians an opportunity to expand their creative expression to visual storytelling. Palash worked as a producer prior to joining Sony Publishing’s corporate development team in 2017.

+ After years of radio silence, former One Direction member Zayn Malik has signed to Mercury Records. Now going under the mononym Zayn, the singer-songwriter is gearing up to release his forthcoming debut single for Mercury Records, arriving “very soon this summer,” according to a press release.

Added Mercury Records President Tyler Arnold, “As soon as Zayn and I met, I knew we had to work together. I was blown away by the new music, but just as impressed by his vision, drive and spirit. We’re honored he and his team have joined us at Mercury Records. We’ve got an incredible opportunity to tell the next chapter of his story together.”

+ Indie rock artist Petey has signed to Capitol Records and will release a new single called “I’ll Wait” on July 7. Born in Detroit and raised outside Chicago, the musician and social media personality got his start as a drummer with Young Jesus.

“Signing to Capitol has been a dream come true,” said Petey. “I recorded an album, turned it in, and they loved it. I can’t believe how easy and cool everything has been. I feel very lucky. “

“Petey is a one-of-a-kind, multi-hyphenate artist with heart, singular wit, unique vision, and an expansive sonic range. There is no one else quite like him signed to the label – or to any label, for that matter. We’re so happy he’s chosen to make Capitol Records his home,” commented Arjun Pulijal, president of Capitol Music Group, and Jeremy Vuernick, CMG’s president of A&R.

+ Universal Music Group Nashville names Charlene Bryant as its senior VP of business development and strategy.

“Charlene has spent her career in artist development and learning to merge cultures of Christian, R&B, Hip-Hop and Country music,” said Cindy Mabe, UMG Nashville’s chair and CEO. “She’s had success at major labels and independents, as well as success as an entrepreneur. As Universal Nashville is investing deeper to expand our growth in partnering in innovation with entrepreneurs, the independent label sector as well as our sister labels, Charlene is the perfect person to help merge those worlds and cultures to help build the next era of Universal Music Group Nashville. I could not be more excited to have Charlene Bryant help build our vision.”

Bryant joins UMG Nashville after five years at the helm of artist management company, Riveter Management, which she founded in 2018.

+ Pulse Music Group and Concord have jointly launched Pulse Records, a new label to assist Pulse’s already-existing music publishing and artist management arm. Pulse Music Group principals Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, along with Ashley Calhoun, president/head of creative, will lead Pulse Records.

With this new label venture, Pulse Music Group will lead A&R, creative, and marketing services while Concord will provide global and financial resources, administration, and label services. The label will be a part of Concord Label Group and will be distributed through the company’s longtime relationship with Universal Music Group.

Additionally, Pulse Records has brought on Lauryn Caldwell as senior VP/head of marketing for the label. Caldwell served for seven years at mtheory LLC as VP of marketing and artist partnerships. The company has also appointed Sara Ahmed as VP of marketing. Ahmed previously served as senior director of marketing for Atlantic Records, following positions at Empire and Live Nation. Tizita Makuria, who joined Pulse Music Group in November (formerly senior director of A&R, APG), will serve as VP of creative across both Pulse Music Group publishing and Pulse Records. Lastly, Bel Mesbahi joins the team as creative director of A&R across both Pulse Music Group publishing and Pulse Records. Mesbahi previously worked at Alamo Records.

+ Primary Wave Music has acquired a stake in pioneering songwriter, drummer, producer and founding member of Kool & The Gang, George Brown‘s music publishing catalog, writer’s share, and writer’s share of public performance.

The multi-million-dollar deal encompasses some of Brown’s and Kool & The Gang’s biggest hits which include classics such as “Hollywood Swinging” which was the group’s first No. 1 on the R&B charts, “Jungle Boogie,” “Cherish” and “Ladies Night.” Terms of the deal will also give George access to Primary Wave’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure, which includes digital strategy, licensing, synch opportunities, and film and TV production.

“I am very pleased to call Primary Wave my music partner and to join with dozens of other iconic artists and creatives in an incredible business family,” said Brown. “I look forward to collaborating with Larry Mestel and the entire Primary Wave team to further enhance my catalog and the Kool & The Gang brand.”

+ Influence Media Partners has acquired Logic‘s music catalog spanning 185 titles. The eight-figure deal features chart-topping tracks including multi-platinum single “1-800-273-8255” ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid, “Everyday” with Marshmello, “Homicide” ft. Eminem, and “6 Sucker For Pain” with Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons and Ty Dolla $ign ft. X Ambassadors.

“Making music has always been a creative outlet and a form of therapy for me, and I’ve been humbled by how deeply it has connected with people around the world,” said Logic. “It’s important to me that the positive messages of my music continue to reach new audiences, and I’m excited to partner with Rene and the Influence Media Partners team to make a further impact through creativity.”

“Logic is a changemaker with an independent mindset and entrepreneurial spirit. He’s proven himself to be a multifaceted artist who never confines himself to one box,” said Rene McLean, Influence Media Partner and founding advisor. “Logic has made a tangible impact not only on the music charts, but on culture, and his commitment to destigmatizing and raising awareness around mental health issues is admirable. Influence Media is proud to partner with Logic to ensure his powerful body of work is heard for generations to come.”

+ Sara Evans has signed with Nashville-based label Melody Place. The singer-songwriter joins the label in partnership with her own imprint, Born to Fly Records.

Evans plans to return to the recording studio in October to begin working on new music to be released in 2024. It will be her first album of original material in seven years.

Evans says of the signing: “As an artist, I’m always looking for ways to bring my music to as many fans as possible. When the Melody Place team approached me about working together and expanding all the things I’d already been doing with my own label – Born To Fly Records, it became clear that they share the same passion and excitement about trying new and innovative things to connect fans with music. I’m so excited to partner with them and get in the studio later this year to record my next studio album of new material!”

+ Mariana Briceño has been appointed the new VP of creative at Universal Music Latino, effective immediately.

Reporting directly to Angel Kaminsky, president of UML, Briceño will work with the label’s roster (Jaunes, Feid, Christian Nodal, Luis Fonsi) in the comprehensive development of creative image and brand strategies, collaborating closely with the A&R, marketing, commercial and digital departments in the design and implementation of strategies and visual campaigns.

Mariana has 15 years of experience leading marketing campaigns for Latin artists in Latin America. In her most recent position as VP of marketing for 5020 Records, (Sony Music), she was responsible for the releases of artists such as Tini, Kany Garcia, Beele and Monsieur Periné, among other responsibilities.