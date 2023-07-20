Interscope Geffen A&M Boosts Four Senior Execs to President and General Manager Levels

Four senior executives at Interscope Geffen A&M just got a little more senior, as the company has boosted four execs that have already proven integral up to the president or general manager level.

The promotions find Michelle An being named president of creative strategy; Gary Kelly becoming general manager of Interscope and EVP and chief revenue officer of Interscope Geffen A&M; and new roles for Sam Riback and Nicole Wyskoarko as presidents of A&R, with the former exec assigned to pop and rock genres and the latter charged with on urban music.

John Janick, chairman-CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M, said in a statement: “Each of these four executives has played an integral role in propelling Interscope Geffen A&M to become one of the most consistently successful music and culture companies in the world. In doing so, they and the amazing teams that they lead have made IGA a magnet for some of the world’s most talented artists. These promotions recognize their innumerable contributions and ensure our success for years to come.”

“Michelle, Gary, Sam and Nicole are true leaders in our industry,” said Steve Berman, vice chairman of IGA. “They have each built incredible teams that help to empower our artists to have the very best chances of global success. We are so happy to be able to recognize their efforts as they continue to build upon what we’ve created at IGA.”

An was previously EVP/head of visual creative at the label and in her new presidential role will have responsibility for the overall visual creative vision of the company and its artists. Kelly was heretofore CRO/global head of streaming strategy; as a GM, he’ll oversee areas from revenue to digital marketing to the label’s direct-to-consumer business component. Riback and Wyskoarko both move up from having been EVPs of A&R.