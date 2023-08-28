Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds’ LoveLoud Festival 2023 Lineup: Victoria Monét, Cavetown, David Archuleta and More

Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds has shared the complete list of artists set to perform for his fifth LoveLoud festival. Victoria Monét, Cavetown, Allison Russell, Lindsey Stirling, Chelsea Cutler, Vincint, and David Archuleta, have all been added to the lineup.

The 2023 iteration of the nonprofit organization’s festival comes in the form of a tour, hitting cities and venues across the U.S., for the first time since it launched in 2017 in an effort to address the nationwide threats facing the LGBTQ+ community. As previously announced, Reynolds, Lauv, Tegan and Sara, Mother Mother and Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees are also set to make appearances.

LoveLoud will host events at the Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 17, the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Nov. 3, and the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas on Nov. 10. Each date will also host local drag queens, speakers, and LGBTQ+ talent and allies.

By recruiting the talents, voices, and global influence of some of the music industry’s brightest voices, LoveLoud aims to stand as an ally and resource for the LGBTQ+ community. According to the organization’s press release, they have raised millions of dollars for a multitude of charities and 501(c)3 organizations over the years and this year’s LoveLoud proceeds will be dedicated to empowering the Trevor Project, the Tegan and Sara Foundation and GLAAD, among numerous other organizations.

Tickets for Salt Lake City are currently on sale here. Washington, D.C. and Austin ticket presales will start on Aug. 30 and go on general sale starting Aug. 31.