Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Lil Wayne to Headline 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and Lil Wayne are among the several acts set to perform at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, scheduled for Sept. 22 and 23 in Las Vegas.

The two-day festival will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and will be broadcasted live via iHeartMedia radio stations. Also joining the lineup are Foo Fighters, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

“We’re particularly excited about this year’s lineup,” said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia. “This is the only festival in the world with this range of genres – spanning all the styles you hear on our 860 stations and the iHeartRadio app. Each performer can sell out on their own, so it’s incredibly rare that you can see them all together on the same stage.”

Hulu will serve as the official streaming destination of the festival where subscribers can tune in at no additional costs. Highlights from the event will be available for streaming in the weeks following the festival.

Eligible Capital One cardholders will have exclusive access to presale tickets for the festival beginning June 14 at 10 a.m. PT through June 16 at 10 a.m. PT. or while presale tickets last. Additionally, eligible cardholders will be able to add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase which will grant customers access to an exclusive pre-concert private soundcheck performance with Fall Out Boy.

“This is the most diverse festival in music and we are excited to once again host a ‘Best in Class’ group of superstar artists to perform on the same stage,” said John Sykes, president of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “And, for the first time in our 13-year history, we are proud to partner with Hulu to bring this unforgettable live show to millions of fans across the country.”