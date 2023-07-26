Ice Spice Drops Bootylicious Video for New Song ‘Deli’

Hot on the heels of the deluxe edition of her debut EP “Like..?,” Ice Spice has dropped a video for “Deli,” one of the four new songs on the revamped EP. Similar to her performance on last month’s BET Awards, the video features Ice rapping and twerking in, naturally enough, a deli, presumably in her hometown of the Bronx.

It’s a classic rap video, with dancing, posing with stacks of money, and best of all some documentary-ish footage of fans stunting for the cameras at the video shoot.

The lyrics are characteristically sassy, with lines like “I’m the shit/ I’m Miss Poopy” and “Hunnid bands in Chanely/ But I’m still shaking ass in a deli.”

Ice performed the song in concert for the first time at the Rolling Loud Miami festival last weekend.

Ice Spice shooting the video to her upcoming single “Deli.” pic.twitter.com/uLRpRKP7w3 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 14, 2023

It’s just the latest move in an explosive year for 23-year-old Isis Naija Gaston, who is indisputably the breakthrough artist of the year. After arriving with her viral hit “Munch” and “Bikini Bottom” last year, in just the past months she’s recorded and appeared on stage with both her idol Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, performed a long medley on the BET Awards, appeared in a Skims ad campaign and did a second collaboration with Minaj on the just-released “Barbie” soundtrack. She’s also set to open the first half of Doja Cat’s North American tour, which launches in San Francisco on Halloween night.

“The Scarlett Tour” Dates

Oct 31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center * Nov 02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena * Nov 03 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena * Nov 05 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena * Nov 06 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center * Nov 08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center * Nov 10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena * Nov 13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center * Nov 15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center * Nov 16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center * Nov 19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena * Nov 21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center # Nov 24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena * Nov 26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center # Nov 27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena # Nov 29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center # Nov 30 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center # Dec 02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden # Dec 04 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena # Dec 07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center # Dec 08 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center # Dec 10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena # Dec 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena # Dec 13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

Support Key: # with Doechii and * with Ice Spice