Ice Spice and PinkPantheress Crack the Top 10, Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Flowers’ Keeps at No. 1 For Fifth Week

Rising stars Ice Spice and PinkPantheress have locked in their first top 10 single with “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2.” In its second week on the chart, the team-up between drill rap’s latest it-girl and the English hyper-pop artist surges to a new No. 4 peak from its previous No. 14 debut.

This week the song climbed by up to 54% in streams for a total sum of 31 million, according to data by Luminate. “Boy’s a Liar” first appeared on PinkPantheress’ “Take Me Home” EP last year, though the new “Pt. 2” remix sees Ice Spice adding rap verses over the two-minute bubblegum pop track.

It’s the first time in the top ten for either artist and the first Hot 100 appearance for producer Mura Masa. The single’s accompanying visual, which features PinkPantheress and Ice Spice singing along to the track in different locations across New York, was released on Feb. 3 and currently boasts over 24 million views on YouTube. The track is also surging on TikTok, where it currently soundtracks over 700,000 videos. (YouTube and TikTok streams do not contribute to Billboard charts.)

The fiery single comes just as Ice Spice released her own music video “In Ha Mood,” the opening track to her debut EP, “Like..?,” which debuted at No. 37 on the Billboard 200. The Bronx rapper has enjoyed a fast-paced rise to the top after her track “Munch (Feelin’U)” took over social media last fall.

PinkPantheress turned TikTok fame into a music career with her fresh take on ’90s cuts and hyper-pop, a blend which is often described as “new nostalgic.” Meanwhile, her debut mixtape “To Hell With” debuted and peaked at No. 73 on the Billboard 200 in October of 2021. The set included viral tunes like “Break It Off” and “Pain,” both of which cracked the top 40 of Billboard’s US Hot Rock and Alternative Songs charts.

Miley Cyrus continues to dominate the chart at No. 1 with “Flowers,” which spends a fifth week atop the Billboard Hot 100. The disco-funk-inspired track collects 34 million streams and is still dominating on airplay, logging 85.8 million radio airplay audience impressions. The new single, a post-break up anthem, is from her forthcoming record “Endless Summer Vacation,” due March 10 via Columbia Records.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” keeps at No. 2 for a sixth week, while its parent LP, “SOS,” continues to lead on the Billboard 200 for a ninth week (see this week’s Billboard 200 news here.) Elsewhere, Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” is at No. 3; Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” is at No. 5; Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” is at No. 6, and the Weeknd occupies a second slot at the top with “Die for You” at No. 7.

Closing the top 10 of the list this week is Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” at No. 8; Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” at No. 9; and David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” at No. 10.