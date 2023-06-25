How to Watch the 2023 BET Awards Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Culture’s Biggest Night is here.

The 2023 BET Awards returns to Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theatre this Sunday, June 25. While the ceremony has previously been open to the public, this year’s event will be closed to nominees and select guests, meaning people will have to tune into the live broadcast in order to catch the evening’s high-wattage performances and honors.

The ceremony will broadcast live on BET at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET and will also simulcast on Logo, MTV, MTV2, TV Land and VH1. Cable-cutters can also catch the event live and on-demand through live TV streamers such as DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Drake and Glorilla lead this year’s nominations with seven and six recognitions, respectively. Among his nominations, Drake is up for best group alongside 21 Savage, best collaboration with Future and Tems for their radio favorite “Wait for U,” and album of the year for “Her Loss.” Glorilla competes with Drake in the best collaboration category twice: once for her feature with HItkidd (“F.N.F. Let’s Go”) and another beside Cardi B (“Tomorrow 2”). The Memphis rapper is also up for album of the year for “Anyways, Life’s Great.”

21 Savage and Lizzo earned the third-highest nominations, up for five awards each, and Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and SZA follow with four.

As always, the ceremony features a packed lineup of performances. Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40 and Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.) are expected to hit the stage, in addition to GloRilla and Bel-Air’s Coco Jones and nominees Ice Spice and Latto.

Stream the 2023 BET Awards below: