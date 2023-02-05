How to Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount Plus.

The ceremony returns in full force for the first time in over three years, with a star-studded lineup of performers and a packed schedule of parties and showcases leading up to the Feb. 5 show at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena. This year’s performers include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo and Sam Smith with Kim Petras. Trevor Noah is also returning to host the event for the third year in a row.

The show will broadcast live on CBS, but cable-cutters can still tune into the festivities on Paramount Plus, in addition to live TV streamers such as Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and DirecTV Stream.

Beyoncé leads the nominations list with nine nods for “Renaissance,” followed closely behind by Kendrick Lamar with eight for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.” Adele and Brandi Carlile are tied with seven nominations each, and Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Tí” is the first all-Spanish-language record up for album of the year.

Unlike previous years, the nominations went largely as predicted, with Beyoncé, Adele, Styles, Lamar and Lizzo being nominated in the top three all-genre categories: record, album and song of the year. Also expected was Taylor Swift’s nomination for song of the year with “All Too Well (10-Minute Version).” See the full list of nominees here.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers.

