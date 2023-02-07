×
Hollywood Bowl Announces 2023 Season: John Williams, Janet Jackson, King Gizzard, Tributes to Sondheim and Quincy Jones, ‘2001’ and More

Hollywood Bowl shell with patrons in Box Seats. Photo by Adam Latham.
Adam Latham

The summer 2023 season for the Hollywood Bowl will kick off in June with an opening night concert pairing Janet Jackson with Ludacris and continue with shows by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Maxwell, My Morning Jacket, Sparks, the Beach Boys, Louis Tomlinson, Diana Krall, Maggie Rogers and many others, it was announced Tuesday by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association.

The most anticipated three-night stand of the year may well be the return of the not-so-retiring John Williams. The 90-year-old maestro will share conducting duties with Gustavo Dudamel as they oversee the Phil in playing along with classic film clips July 7-9.

Another 90-year-old, Quincy Jones, will get an all-star birthday salute. Other tribute subjects include the late Stephen Sondheim, Duke Ellington and nearly a century’s worth of music for Disney animation.

Films to be screened with live orchestral accompaniment include entries from standby franchises like the “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” films, along with a movie that has not gotten the Bowl’s symphonic treatment before, Stanley Kubrick’s “2001.” Also on the cinematic side, Joe Hisaishi, a composer and conductor long associated with Studio Ghibli, will conduct the LA Phil on his own “Princess Mononoke” suite as well as the music of Debussy.

The venue’s June signature event, the Playboy Jazz Festival, will feature the Grammys’ newly coronated best new artist, Samara Joy, along with a huge cast that includes Leon Bridges, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Digable Planets, Poncho Sanchez and Big Freedia, with Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington signed on as co-curators.

LA Phil music & artistic director Gustavo Dudamel will be as busy as ever as the Bowl hosts more than 20 classical music programs. Guest conductors leading the LA Phil will include Leonard Slatkin, Stéphane Denève, Jonathon Heyward, Karen Kamensek, Nicholas McGegan and Gemma New. Among the many celebrated musicians making guest turns are violinists Jonathan Cole and Clara-Jumi Kang and pianists Yunchan Lim, Hélène Grimaud and Jean-Yves Thibaudet. A classical/bluegrass crossover artist, mandolinist Chris Thile, will perform as part of a concerto/narrative song cycle that was commissioned by the LA Phil and will have its west coast premiere at the Bowl.

Back on the pop side, the summer schedule is packed with double-bills: Sparks with They Might Be Giants; My Morning Jacket with Fleet Foxes; Maggie Rogers with Alvvays; blues legend Buddy Guy with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram; Air Supply with Michael Bolton; and Kool & the Gang with the Village People.

Other concert attractions include Culture Club, Gladys Knight, Carla Morrison, Jill Scott, Charlie Wilson, Joe Bonamassa, Herbie Hancock and Jacob Collier, the latter playing with the Phil.

While annual traditions like the sing-along “Sound of Music” endure, the Bowl adds a new wrinkle with a collection of video game music, “The Game Awards 10-Year Celebration,” performed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

The annual Independence Day fireworks shows will be headlined by the Beach Boys playing with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, July 2-4. The fireworks finale rounding out the season will feature Maxwell on Sept. 8-10.

Said Dudamel in a statement, “As we look to the next hundred years at the Hollywood Bowl, I am honored and excited to share a season which, to me, speaks of a beautiful future ahead. From timeless music by Mendelssohn, de Falla and Verdi, to modern-day classics by John Williams and Duke Ellington, to the soul-filling sounds of our Pan-American Music Initiative, to the singular energy of Café Tacvba, each of these programs takes us on the kind of magic journey that can only begin at the Bowl.”

The lineup revealed by the Philharmonic Association does not include rental shows produced by outside companies, some of which have already been announced, with many more to follow. Those non-Phil shows begin earlier in the spring and continue after the Bowl’s own three-month June-to-September season.

Tickets for three concerts are on sale as of today — Louis Tomlinson, Jill Scott and King Gizzard — as are subscription renewals, new subscriptions and group sales. “Create Your Own” packages become available March 14. The Bowl’s box office will open for single-ticket sales May 2. Additional information can be found here.

The full lineup of shows is below, with artists who are appearing on the Bowl stage for the first time marked in bold by the Philharmonic Association.

Venue debut marked * 

JUNE

Janet Jackson: Together Again
Opening Night at the Bowl

With special guest Ludacris *

Saturday, June 10, 8PM   

Janet Jackson
Ludacris
Musicians of YOLA conducted by Thomas Wilkins

All proceeds from Hollywood Bowl Opening Night benefit the Los Angeles Philharmonic and its Learning and community programs.

Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

Saturday, June 17, 3:30PM

Sunday, June 18, 3:30PM
Arsenio Hall, host 

Kamasi Washington

Leon Bridges

West Coast Get Down * (additional special guests to be announced)

St. Paul and The Broken Bones

Digable Planets *

Poncho Sanchez

Aziza

The Soul Rebels with Big Freedia

Samara Joy *

Lionel Loueke and Gretchen Parlato

Boukman Eksperyans *

Butcher Brown *

Andrew Gouché and Prayze Connection *

The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance Ensemble at UCLA

The Cardinal Divas of SC *

LACHSA Jazz

LAUSD / Beyond the Bell All-City Jazz Big Band

Additional names to be announced

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard *

Wednesday, June 21, 7:30PM

Jill Scott

Thursday, June 22, 8PM


Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 2 in Concert
Saturday, June 24, 8PM
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra


The Game Awards 10-Year Celebration
Sunday, June 25, 7PM
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
TBA, conductor


Louis Tomlinson *
Friday, June 30, 7PM

JULY

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with The Beach Boys
Sunday, July 2, 7:30PM
Monday, July 3, 7:30PM
Tuesday, July 4, 7:30PM
The Beach Boys
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Thomas Wilkins, conductor


A Midsummer Night’s Dream with Dudamel
Thursday, July 6, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Javier Perianes, piano
Alberto Arvelo, director
Elena Villalón, soprano
Zoie Reams, mezzo-soprano
Los Angeles Master Chorale
   Grant Gershon, Artistic Director
   Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director
DE FALLA  Nights in the Gardens of Spain
MENDELSSOHN  A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Maestro of the Movies: John Williams with the LA Phil
Friday, July 7, 8PMSaturday, July 8, 8PMSunday, July 9, 7:30PMLos Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
John Williams, conductor

Dudamel conducts Verdi’s Requiem
Tuesday, July 11, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Angel Blue, soprano
Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano
Mario Chang, tenor
Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone
Los Angeles Master Chorale
   Grant Gershon, Artistic Director
   Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director
VERDI  Requiem


Charlie Wilson

En Vogue
Wednesday, July 12, 8PM


An Ellington Celebration
Thursday, July 13, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor


Kool & The Gang
Village People
Friday, July 14, 8PM
Saturday, July 15, 8PM


Sparks *
They Might Be Giants *
Sunday, July 16, 7:30PM


Estancia with Dudamel
Tuesday, July 18, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Pacho Flores, trumpet
Gustavo Castillo, baritone
Grupo Corpo *
Pan-American Music Initiative
Francisco CORTÉS-ÁLVAREZ  La Serpiente de Colores (LA Phil commission)
Arturo MÁRQUEZ  Concierto de Otoño
GINASTERA  Estancia

Diana Krall
Wednesday, July 19, 8PM


Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky with Dudamel
Thursday, July 20, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Alisa Weilerstein, cello
PROKOFIEV  Classical Symphony
TCHAIKOVSKY  Variations on a Rococo Theme
PROKOFIEV  Selections from Romeo and Juliet

Café Tacvba with the LA Phil
Friday, July 21, 8PM
Saturday, July 22, 8PM
Café Tacvba
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor


Reggae Night XXI
Sunday, July 23, 7PM
KCRW Festival
Beres Hammond
Steel Pulse
Third World


Rhapsody in Blue
Tuesday, July 25, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Leonard Slatkin, conductor
Makoto Ozone, piano
Cindy McTEE  Timepiece
GERSHWIN  Rhapsody in Blue
DVOŘÁK  Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”


Pictures at an Exhibition
Thursday, July 27, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Stéphane Denève, conductor
Rachel Barton Pine, violin
John WILLIAMS  The Book Thief
Billy CHILDS  Violin Concerto No. 2MUSSORGSKY (arr. Ravel)  Pictures at an Exhibition

Quincy Jones’ 90th-Birthday Tribute: A Musical Celebration
Friday, July 28, 8PM
Saturday, July 29, 8PM
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Jules Buckley *, conductor
Special guests to be announced


Everybody Rise!
A Sondheim Celebration
Sunday, July 30, 7:30PM
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Kevin Stites, conductor

AUGUST


All-Rachmaninoff
Tuesday, August 1, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Shiyeon Sung, conductor
Yunchan Lim *, piano
RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 3
RACHMANINOFF Symphonic Dances


A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey
Thursday, August 3, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Caleb Young, conductor
Los Angeles Master Chorale
   Grant Gershon, Artistic Director
   Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director
2001: A Space Odyssey


Walt Disney Animation Studio: The Concert
Friday, August 4, 8PM
Saturday, August 5, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Thomas Wilkins, conductor


Portugal. The Man * • Chicano Batman * • Say She She *
Sunday, August 6, 7PM
KCRW Festival


Elgar and Beethoven
Tuesday, August 8, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Ryan Bancroft *, conductor
Hélène Grimaud, piano
Caroline SHAW  Entr’acte
BEETHOVEN  Piano Concerto No. 4
ELGAR  Enigma Variations


Joe Bonamassa with orchestra *
Wednesday, August 9, 8PM


Sibelius and Grieg
Thursday, August 10, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Tarmo Peltokoski, conductor
Anton Mejias, piano
Kaija SAARIAHO  Ciel d’hiver
GRIEG  Piano Concerto
SIBELIUS  Symphony No. 2


Rubén Blades
& Roberto Delgado Big Band

Salswing Tour!

Friday, August 11, 8PM


Carla Morrison *
Saturday, August 12, 8PM


Maggie Rogers *
Alvvays
Sunday, August 13, 7PMKCRW Festival

Symphonie fantastique
Tuesday, August 15, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Jonathon Heyward, conductor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
BOULANGER  D’un matin de printemps
RAVEL  Piano Concerto in G
BERLIOZ  Symphonie fantastique

Gladys Knight
Wednesday, August 16, 8PM


Shostakovich and Dvořák
Thursday, August 17, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Anna Rakitina, conductor
Sterling Elliott, cello
DVOŘÁK  Cello Concerto
SHOSTAKOVICH  Symphony No. 5


Tchaikovsky Spectacular
Friday, August 18, 8PM
Saturday, August 19, 8PM
Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, conductor
Bruce Liu *, piano
USC Trojan Marching Band
TCHAIKOVSKY  Waltz from Swan Lake (Act I, No. 2)
TCHAIKOVSKY  Piano Concerto No. 1
TCHAIKOVSKY  Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture
TCHAIKOVSKY  1812 Overture

My Morning Jacket * • Fleet Foxes
Sunday, August 20, 7PM
KCRW Festival

Chris Thile and Appalachian Spring
Tuesday, August 22, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Teddy Abrams, conductor
Chris Thile *, mandolin
Jonathan Bailey HOLLAND  new work (world premiere, LA Phil commission)

Chris THILE  Mandolin Concerto (West Coast premiere, LA Phil commission)
COPLAND  Appalachian Spring Suite


Herbie Hancock
Wednesday, August 23, 8PM


Joe Hisaishi * and La mer
Thursday, August 24, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Joe Hisaishi, conductor
Joe HISAISHI  Symphonic Variation “Merry-Go-Round” from Howl’s Moving Castle
Joe HISAISHI  Saka no Ue no Kumo (Clouds Above the Slope)
Joe HISAISHI  Princess Mononoke Suite
Joe HISAISHI  DA•MA•SHI•E
DEBUSSY  La mer


Culture Club
Friday, August 25, 8PM
Saturday, August 26, 8PM


Smooth Summer Jazz
Dave Koz and Friends
Sunday, August 27, 6:30PM
Dave Koz
With special guests Candy Dulfer, Eric Darius
Morris Day & The Time


Beethoven at the Bowl
Tuesday, August 29, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Simone Menezes, conductor
Clara-Jumi Kang *, violin
BEETHOVEN  Violin Concerto
BEETHOVEN  Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”


The Four Seasons
Thursday, August 31, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gemma New, conductor
Nathan Cole, violin
Jessie MONTGOMERY  Shift, Change, Turn
TCHAIKOVSKY (orch. GAUK)  Selections from The Seasons, Op. 37
VIVALDI  The Four Seasons

SEPTEMBER

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Friday, September 1, 8PM
Saturday, September 2, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
David Newman, conductor


Air Supply * • Michael Bolton
Sunday, September 3, 7:30PM


Mozart Under the Stars
Tuesday, September 5, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Nicholas McGegan, conductor
Bomsori Kim *, violin
MOZART  Don Giovanni Overture
MOZART  Violin Concerto No. 5, “Turkish”
MOZART  Symphony No. 38, “Prague”


Buddy Guy
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram *
Wednesday, September 6, 8PM

Bach and Mendelssohn
Thursday, September 7, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Masaaki Suzuki, conductor
Martin Chalifour, violin
BACH  Orchestral Suite No. 3
BACH  Violin Concerto in E Major
MENDELSSOHN  Symphony No. 4, “Italian”


Fireworks Finale: Maxwell
Friday, September 8, 8PM
Saturday, September 9, 8PM
Sunday, September 10, 7:30PM


The Planets
Tuesday, September 12, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Karen Kamensek, conductor
Anne Akiko Meyers, violin
Pacific Chorale
   Robert Istad, Artistic Director
Adam SCHOENBERG  Cool Cat (world premiere, LA Phil commission)
Philip GLASS  Violin Concerto No. 1
HOLST  The Planets

Jacob Collier with the LA Phil
Wednesday, September 13, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Thomas Wilkins, conductor


Sing-A-Long Sound of Music
Saturday, September 16, 6PM Pre-show; 7:30PM film
Melissa Peterman, host

Artists to be announced

Sunday, September 17, 7PM

KCRW Festival

Promises
featuring Floating Points * with Shabaka Hutchings * and more

Wednesday, September 20, 8PM


Los Auténticos Decadentes *
More artists to be announced

Sunday, September 24, 7PM
KCRW Festival


