Hollywood Bowl Announces 2023 Season: John Williams, Janet Jackson, King Gizzard, Tributes to Sondheim and Quincy Jones, ‘2001’ and More

The summer 2023 season for the Hollywood Bowl will kick off in June with an opening night concert pairing Janet Jackson with Ludacris and continue with shows by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Maxwell, My Morning Jacket, Sparks, the Beach Boys, Louis Tomlinson, Diana Krall, Maggie Rogers and many others, it was announced Tuesday by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association.

The most anticipated three-night stand of the year may well be the return of the not-so-retiring John Williams. The 90-year-old maestro will share conducting duties with Gustavo Dudamel as they oversee the Phil in playing along with classic film clips July 7-9.

Another 90-year-old, Quincy Jones, will get an all-star birthday salute. Other tribute subjects include the late Stephen Sondheim, Duke Ellington and nearly a century’s worth of music for Disney animation.

Films to be screened with live orchestral accompaniment include entries from standby franchises like the “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” films, along with a movie that has not gotten the Bowl’s symphonic treatment before, Stanley Kubrick’s “2001.” Also on the cinematic side, Joe Hisaishi, a composer and conductor long associated with Studio Ghibli, will conduct the LA Phil on his own “Princess Mononoke” suite as well as the music of Debussy.

The venue’s June signature event, the Playboy Jazz Festival, will feature the Grammys’ newly coronated best new artist, Samara Joy, along with a huge cast that includes Leon Bridges, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Digable Planets, Poncho Sanchez and Big Freedia, with Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington signed on as co-curators.

LA Phil music & artistic director Gustavo Dudamel will be as busy as ever as the Bowl hosts more than 20 classical music programs. Guest conductors leading the LA Phil will include Leonard Slatkin, Stéphane Denève, Jonathon Heyward, Karen Kamensek, Nicholas McGegan and Gemma New. Among the many celebrated musicians making guest turns are violinists Jonathan Cole and Clara-Jumi Kang and pianists Yunchan Lim, Hélène Grimaud and Jean-Yves Thibaudet. A classical/bluegrass crossover artist, mandolinist Chris Thile, will perform as part of a concerto/narrative song cycle that was commissioned by the LA Phil and will have its west coast premiere at the Bowl.

Back on the pop side, the summer schedule is packed with double-bills: Sparks with They Might Be Giants; My Morning Jacket with Fleet Foxes; Maggie Rogers with Alvvays; blues legend Buddy Guy with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram; Air Supply with Michael Bolton; and Kool & the Gang with the Village People.

Other concert attractions include Culture Club, Gladys Knight, Carla Morrison, Jill Scott, Charlie Wilson, Joe Bonamassa, Herbie Hancock and Jacob Collier, the latter playing with the Phil.

While annual traditions like the sing-along “Sound of Music” endure, the Bowl adds a new wrinkle with a collection of video game music, “The Game Awards 10-Year Celebration,” performed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

The annual Independence Day fireworks shows will be headlined by the Beach Boys playing with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, July 2-4. The fireworks finale rounding out the season will feature Maxwell on Sept. 8-10.

Said Dudamel in a statement, “As we look to the next hundred years at the Hollywood Bowl, I am honored and excited to share a season which, to me, speaks of a beautiful future ahead. From timeless music by Mendelssohn, de Falla and Verdi, to modern-day classics by John Williams and Duke Ellington, to the soul-filling sounds of our Pan-American Music Initiative, to the singular energy of Café Tacvba, each of these programs takes us on the kind of magic journey that can only begin at the Bowl.”

The lineup revealed by the Philharmonic Association does not include rental shows produced by outside companies, some of which have already been announced, with many more to follow. Those non-Phil shows begin earlier in the spring and continue after the Bowl’s own three-month June-to-September season.

Tickets for three concerts are on sale as of today — Louis Tomlinson, Jill Scott and King Gizzard — as are subscription renewals, new subscriptions and group sales. “Create Your Own” packages become available March 14. The Bowl’s box office will open for single-ticket sales May 2. Additional information can be found here.

The full lineup of shows is below, with artists who are appearing on the Bowl stage for the first time marked in bold by the Philharmonic Association.

Venue debut marked *

JUNE

Janet Jackson: Together Again

Opening Night at the Bowl

With special guest Ludacris *

Saturday, June 10, 8PM

Janet Jackson

Ludacris

Musicians of YOLA conducted by Thomas Wilkins

All proceeds from Hollywood Bowl Opening Night benefit the Los Angeles Philharmonic and its Learning and community programs.

Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

Saturday, June 17, 3:30PM

Sunday, June 18, 3:30PM

Arsenio Hall, host

Kamasi Washington

Leon Bridges

West Coast Get Down * (additional special guests to be announced)

St. Paul and The Broken Bones

Digable Planets *

Poncho Sanchez

Aziza

The Soul Rebels with Big Freedia

Samara Joy *

Lionel Loueke and Gretchen Parlato

Boukman Eksperyans *

Butcher Brown *

Andrew Gouché and Prayze Connection *

The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance Ensemble at UCLA

The Cardinal Divas of SC *

LACHSA Jazz

LAUSD / Beyond the Bell All-City Jazz Big Band

Additional names to be announced

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard *

Wednesday, June 21, 7:30PM

Jill Scott

Thursday, June 22, 8PM



Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 2 in Concert

Saturday, June 24, 8PM

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra



The Game Awards 10-Year Celebration

Sunday, June 25, 7PM

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

TBA, conductor



Louis Tomlinson *

Friday, June 30, 7PM

JULY

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with The Beach Boys

Sunday, July 2, 7:30PM

Monday, July 3, 7:30PM

Tuesday, July 4, 7:30PM

The Beach Boys

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Thomas Wilkins, conductor





A Midsummer Night’s Dream with Dudamel

Thursday, July 6, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Javier Perianes, piano

Alberto Arvelo, director

Elena Villalón, soprano

Zoie Reams, mezzo-soprano

Los Angeles Master Chorale

Grant Gershon, Artistic Director

Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director

DE FALLA Nights in the Gardens of Spain

MENDELSSOHN A Midsummer Night’s Dream



Maestro of the Movies: John Williams with the LA Phil

Friday, July 7, 8PMSaturday, July 8, 8PMSunday, July 9, 7:30PMLos Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

John Williams, conductor



Dudamel conducts Verdi’s Requiem

Tuesday, July 11, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Angel Blue, soprano

Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano

Mario Chang, tenor

Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone

Los Angeles Master Chorale

Grant Gershon, Artistic Director

Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director

VERDI Requiem



Charlie Wilson

En Vogue

Wednesday, July 12, 8PM



An Ellington Celebration

Thursday, July 13, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor





Kool & The Gang

Village People

Friday, July 14, 8PM

Saturday, July 15, 8PM



Sparks *

They Might Be Giants *

Sunday, July 16, 7:30PM





Estancia with Dudamel

Tuesday, July 18, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Pacho Flores, trumpet

Gustavo Castillo, baritone

Grupo Corpo *

Pan-American Music Initiative

Francisco CORTÉS-ÁLVAREZ La Serpiente de Colores (LA Phil commission)

Arturo MÁRQUEZ Concierto de Otoño

GINASTERA Estancia



Diana Krall

Wednesday, July 19, 8PM



Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky with Dudamel

Thursday, July 20, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

PROKOFIEV Classical Symphony

TCHAIKOVSKY Variations on a Rococo Theme

PROKOFIEV Selections from Romeo and Juliet





Café Tacvba with the LA Phil

Friday, July 21, 8PM

Saturday, July 22, 8PM

Café Tacvba

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor



Reggae Night XXI

Sunday, July 23, 7PM

KCRW Festival

Beres Hammond

Steel Pulse

Third World



Rhapsody in Blue

Tuesday, July 25, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Leonard Slatkin, conductor

Makoto Ozone, piano

Cindy McTEE Timepiece

GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”



Pictures at an Exhibition

Thursday, July 27, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Stéphane Denève, conductor

Rachel Barton Pine, violin

John WILLIAMS The Book Thief

Billy CHILDS Violin Concerto No. 2MUSSORGSKY (arr. Ravel) Pictures at an Exhibition





Quincy Jones’ 90th-Birthday Tribute: A Musical Celebration

Friday, July 28, 8PM

Saturday, July 29, 8PM

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Jules Buckley *, conductor

Special guests to be announced



Everybody Rise!

A Sondheim Celebration

Sunday, July 30, 7:30PM

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Kevin Stites, conductor





AUGUST



All-Rachmaninoff

Tuesday, August 1, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Shiyeon Sung, conductor

Yunchan Lim *, piano

RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 3

RACHMANINOFF Symphonic Dances



A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey

Thursday, August 3, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Caleb Young, conductor

Los Angeles Master Chorale

Grant Gershon, Artistic Director

Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director

2001: A Space Odyssey





Walt Disney Animation Studio: The Concert

Friday, August 4, 8PM

Saturday, August 5, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Thomas Wilkins, conductor



Portugal. The Man * • Chicano Batman * • Say She She *

Sunday, August 6, 7PM

KCRW Festival





Elgar and Beethoven

Tuesday, August 8, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Ryan Bancroft *, conductor

Hélène Grimaud, piano

Caroline SHAW Entr’acte

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4

ELGAR Enigma Variations



Joe Bonamassa with orchestra *

Wednesday, August 9, 8PM



Sibelius and Grieg

Thursday, August 10, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Tarmo Peltokoski, conductor

Anton Mejias, piano

Kaija SAARIAHO Ciel d’hiver

GRIEG Piano Concerto

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 2



Rubén Blades

& Roberto Delgado Big Band

Salswing Tour!

Friday, August 11, 8PM





Carla Morrison *

Saturday, August 12, 8PM



Maggie Rogers *

Alvvays

Sunday, August 13, 7PMKCRW Festival



Symphonie fantastique

Tuesday, August 15, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Jonathon Heyward, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

BOULANGER D’un matin de printemps

RAVEL Piano Concerto in G

BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique



Gladys Knight

Wednesday, August 16, 8PM



Shostakovich and Dvořák

Thursday, August 17, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Anna Rakitina, conductor

Sterling Elliott, cello

DVOŘÁK Cello Concerto

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 5



Tchaikovsky Spectacular

Friday, August 18, 8PM

Saturday, August 19, 8PM

Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, conductor

Bruce Liu *, piano

USC Trojan Marching Band

TCHAIKOVSKY Waltz from Swan Lake (Act I, No. 2)

TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1

TCHAIKOVSKY Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

TCHAIKOVSKY 1812 Overture



My Morning Jacket * • Fleet Foxes

Sunday, August 20, 7PM

KCRW Festival



Chris Thile and Appalachian Spring

Tuesday, August 22, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Teddy Abrams, conductor

Chris Thile *, mandolin

Jonathan Bailey HOLLAND new work (world premiere, LA Phil commission)

Chris THILE Mandolin Concerto (West Coast premiere, LA Phil commission)

COPLAND Appalachian Spring Suite



Herbie Hancock

Wednesday, August 23, 8PM



Joe Hisaishi * and La mer

Thursday, August 24, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Joe Hisaishi, conductor

Joe HISAISHI Symphonic Variation “Merry-Go-Round” from Howl’s Moving Castle

Joe HISAISHI Saka no Ue no Kumo (Clouds Above the Slope)

Joe HISAISHI Princess Mononoke Suite

Joe HISAISHI DA•MA•SHI•E

DEBUSSY La mer



Culture Club

Friday, August 25, 8PM

Saturday, August 26, 8PM





Smooth Summer Jazz

Dave Koz and Friends

Sunday, August 27, 6:30PM

Dave Koz

With special guests Candy Dulfer, Eric Darius

Morris Day & The Time





Beethoven at the Bowl

Tuesday, August 29, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Simone Menezes, conductor

Clara-Jumi Kang *, violin

BEETHOVEN Violin Concerto

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”





The Four Seasons

Thursday, August 31, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gemma New, conductor

Nathan Cole, violin

Jessie MONTGOMERY Shift, Change, Turn

TCHAIKOVSKY (orch. GAUK) Selections from The Seasons, Op. 37

VIVALDI The Four Seasons





SEPTEMBER

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

Friday, September 1, 8PM

Saturday, September 2, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

David Newman, conductor







Air Supply * • Michael Bolton

Sunday, September 3, 7:30PM





Mozart Under the Stars

Tuesday, September 5, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Bomsori Kim *, violin

MOZART Don Giovanni Overture

MOZART Violin Concerto No. 5, “Turkish”

MOZART Symphony No. 38, “Prague”





Buddy Guy

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram *

Wednesday, September 6, 8PM



Bach and Mendelssohn

Thursday, September 7, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Martin Chalifour, violin

BACH Orchestral Suite No. 3

BACH Violin Concerto in E Major

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 4, “Italian”





Fireworks Finale: Maxwell

Friday, September 8, 8PM

Saturday, September 9, 8PM

Sunday, September 10, 7:30PM







The Planets

Tuesday, September 12, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Karen Kamensek, conductor

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin

Pacific Chorale

Robert Istad, Artistic Director

Adam SCHOENBERG Cool Cat (world premiere, LA Phil commission)

Philip GLASS Violin Concerto No. 1

HOLST The Planets





Jacob Collier with the LA Phil

Wednesday, September 13, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Thomas Wilkins, conductor



Sing-A-Long Sound of Music

Saturday, September 16, 6PM Pre-show; 7:30PM film

Melissa Peterman, host





Artists to be announced

Sunday, September 17, 7PM

KCRW Festival

Promises

featuring Floating Points * with Shabaka Hutchings * and more

Wednesday, September 20, 8PM



Los Auténticos Decadentes *

More artists to be announced

Sunday, September 24, 7PM

KCRW Festival





