Holly Humberstone Announces Debut Album, ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’

Holly Humberstone, the pop singer-songwriter behind “Falling Asleep at the Wheel” and “The Walls Are Way Too Thin,” has officially announced her debut album, “Paint My Bedroom Black,” out Oct. 13 via Darkroom, Geffen and Polydor Records.

This week, the British-born artist also unveiled the album’s first two singles, the stirring breakup ballad “Antichrist” and acoustic guitar-driven love song “Room Service.” Humberstone will perform the album for the first time in the U.S. at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre on Aug. 11, and she’ll also appear at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Osheaga Music and Arts Festival this summer.

“This album is an exploration of the two sides of myself that coexist,” Humberstone said in a statement. “One side, the introvert who wants to board the windows up and shut the world out, writing about wanting to escape my surroundings and the confusion of life on the road last year. The other side of me, the extrovert, writing about a budding relationship, deep connections and love.”

She continued, “I spent most of last year on the road, and although I kept busy and enjoyed touring for the most part, I found myself retreating back to empty hotel rooms in foreign cities every night while watching my life at home carry on without me through my phone screen. Late at night, I felt the panic of being left behind the most. Yearning for home, I never felt like I was totally present wherever I was in the world. It all felt like some weird dream; like a fake existence that I was alone in. The only way I knew to find clarity was to write.”

Soon after Humberstone broke out in 2020 with her second single “Falling Asleep at the Wheel,” as well as its eponymous debut EP, she embarked on a North American tour with Olivia Rodrigo and Girl in Red. Humberstone has also become well-known for her collaboration with Sam Fender on their “Seventeen Going Under” duet, as well as her covers of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” and Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U,” which was featured in the Apple TV+ dramedy “Shrinking.”