Harry Styles and Wet Leg Top Nominations List for 2023 Brit Awards

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the 2023 Brit Awards race as the most-nominated artists with four nods each. Styles is nominated for artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act, while the indie rock duois also nominated for album of the year, in addition to group of the year, best new artist and alternative/rock act.

The artist of the year category will see Styles go head-to-head with Central Cee, Stormzy, Fred Again and George Ezra. His chart-topping 2022 record “Harry’s House” is up for album of the year against the 1975’s “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” Wet Leg’s “Wet Leg,” Stormzy’s “This Is What I Mean” and Fred Again’s “Actual Life 3.”

Wet Leg is also set to perform at the Feb. 11 ceremony, along with Sam Smith and Kim Petras, whose pop radio leader “Unholy” is up for song of the year and pop/R&B act — one of the many new categories that were added in 2022. That same year, the show dropped gendered categories (best British male and best female awards) as part of its remodel and introduced public voting for the first time. That approach will again be applied to four categories at the 2023 awards: alternative/rock act, dance act, hip-hop/grime/rap act and pop/R&B act.

Dropping the gendered categories did introduce a new criticism, however, as women took a back seat in this year’s nominations — the top category, artist of the year, includes no women at all among the five nominees, and only three female artists received more than one nomination each.

The 2023 Brit Awards will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from London’s O2 arena on Feb. 11 with returning host Mo Gilligan, who in a statement commented: “Hosting the Brits last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life. I’ve been so honored to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let’s go!”

2023 Brit Awards Nominations:

Album of the year

The 1975, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” Dirty Hit

Wet Leg, “Wet Leg,” Domino Recordings

Harry Styles, “Harry’s House,” Columbia, Sony Music

Stormzy, “This Is What I Mean,” 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Fred Again, “Actual Life 3” (January 1-September 9 2022), Atlantic Warner Music

Song of the year

Aitch/Ashanti, “Baby,” Capitol, Universal Music

Cat Burns, “Go,” RCA/Since 93, Sony Music

Dave, “Starlight,” Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music

Ed Sheeran & Elton John, “Merry Christmas,” Atlantic/EMI, Warner Music, Universal Music

Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal, “B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All),” Warner Records/One House/Warner Music

George Ezra, “Green Green Grass,” Columbia, Sony Music

Harry Styles, “As It Was,” Columbia, Sony Music

Lewis Capaldi, “Forget Me,” EMI, Universal Music

LF System, “Afraid to Feel,” Warner Records, Warner Music

Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy,” Capitol, Universal Music

Artist of the year

Central Cee, Central Cee

Fred Again…, Atlantic, Warner Music

George Ezra, Columbia/Sony Music

Harry Styles, Columbia/Sony Music

Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Group of the year

The 1975, Dirty Hit

Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings

Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Relentless, Sony Music

Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music

Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Best new artist

Kojey Radical, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music

Mimi Webb, Epic/RCA, Sony Music

Rina Sawayama, Dirty Hit

Sam Ryder, Parlophone, Warner Music

Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Rising star

Cat Burns, RCA/Since;93, Sony Music

Winner: FLO, Island, Universal Music

Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music

Alternative/rock act

The 1975, Dirty Hit

Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings

Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music

Tom Grennan, Insanity, Sony Music

Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Hip Hop, grime, rap act

Aitch, Capitol, Universal Music

Central Cee, Central Cee

Dave, Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music

Loyle Carner, EMI, Universal Music

Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Dance act

Becky Hill, Polydor, Universal Music

Bonobo, Ninja Tune

Calvin Harris, Columbia, Sony Music

Eliza Rose, Warner Records/One House, Warner Music

Fred again…, Atlantic, Warner Music

Pop/R&B act

Cat Burns, RCA/Since’93, Sony Music

Charli XCX, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music

Dua Lipa, Warner Records, Warner Music

Harry Styles, Columbia, Sony Music

Sam Smith, Capitol, Universal Music

International artist of the year

Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood/RCA, Sony Music

Burna Boy, Atlantic, Warner Music

Kendrick Lamar, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music

Lizzo, Atlantic, Warner Music

Taylor Swift, EMI/Republic, Universal Music

International group of the year

BLACKPINK, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music

Drake & 21 Savage, Island/OVO/Republic, Epic/Columbia, Universal Music, Sony Music

First Aid Kit, Columbia/Sony Music

Fontaines D.C., Partisan Records

Gabriels, Parlophone, Warner Music

International song of the year

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul,” Columbia/Parkwood/RCA, Sony Music

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue),” Parlophone, Warner Music

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran, “Peru,” Island/Atlantic, Universal/Warner

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and cast of Encanto, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Universal Music Recordings, Walt Disney, Universal Music

Gayle, “abcdefu,” Atlantic, Warner Music

Jack Harlow, “First Class,” Atlantic, Warner Music

Lizzo “About Damn Time,” Atlantic, Warner Music

Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott, “Where Are You Now,” Capitol/Insanity, Sony Music/Universal Music

OneRepublic, “I Ain’t Worried,” Polydor/Insanity, Sony Music/Universal Music

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero,” EMI/Republic, Universal Music