Harry Styles ‘Love on Tour’ Ends After 173 Concerts for 5.04 Million Fans, and $6.5 Million Donated to Charity

Harry Styles’ world-shaking “Love on Tour” wrapped before a crowd of 100,000 people at Italy’s RCF Arena last week, concluding 173 dates over nearly three years. The tour launched on September 4, 2021 and saw Styles performing to 5.04 million fans in North and South America, the U.K., Europe and Australia — including 20 dates at Madison Square Garden, 18 at the Los Angeles Forum, six at London’s Wembley Stadium, and two sets of “Harryween” concerts — and is the fourth highest-grossing tour of all time, according to the announcement.
Just as significantly, the tour donated some $6.5 million to charities, which are listed below.
He was joined for the tour by a band that features Pauli Lovejoy, Sarah Jones, Mitch Rowland, Madi Diaz, Elin Sandberg, Ariza, Yaffra, Parris Fleming, Kailah Vandever, Lorren Chiodo and Laura Bibbs.
The tour also saw the release of Styles’ third solo album, “Harry’s House,” which won Grammy Awards for album of the year and best pop vocal album, as well as all four BRIT Awards for which it was nominated. The album’s head single, “As It Was,” reached No. 1 in 33 countries—including 15 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100.
CHARITIES DONATED TO ON LOVE ON TOUR
Planned Parenthood
Choose Love
Physicians for Reproductive Health
Rebuild Foundation
REVERB
Black Voters Matter Fund – Capacity Building Institute
The Afiya Center
International Rescue Committee
Intermission Youth
Save the Children
CARE
Every Town for Gun Safety
BEAM
Theater Gates
Rebuild Theater – Venice Program
WWWF-Brasil
Sydney Zoo
Baan Tawan Mai Orphans (Pow Sarin Org)
Cribs Foundation Inc.
St John’s Home
Limitless
Children’s Wishing Well
SHINE
Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation
Black Minds
Florence Org… “and more.”