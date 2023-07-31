Harry Styles ‘Love on Tour’ Ends After 173 Concerts for 5.04 Million Fans, and $6.5 Million Donated to Charity

Harry Styles’ world-shaking “Love on Tour” wrapped before a crowd of 100,000 people at Italy’s RCF Arena last week, concluding 173 dates over nearly three years. The tour launched on September 4, 2021 and saw Styles performing to 5.04 million fans in North and South America, the U.K., Europe and Australia — including 20 dates at Madison Square Garden, 18 at the Los Angeles Forum, six at London’s Wembley Stadium, and two sets of “Harryween” concerts — and is the fourth highest-grossing tour of all time, according to the announcement.

Just as significantly, the tour donated some $6.5 million to charities, which are listed below.

He was joined for the tour by a band that features Pauli Lovejoy, Sarah Jones, Mitch Rowland, Madi Diaz, Elin Sandberg, Ariza, Yaffra, Parris Fleming, Kailah Vandever, Lorren Chiodo and Laura Bibbs.

The tour also saw the release of Styles’ third solo album, “Harry’s House,” which won Grammy Awards for album of the year and best pop vocal album, as well as all four BRIT Awards for which it was nominated. The album’s head single, “As It Was,” reached No. 1 in 33 countries—including 15 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

CHARITIES DONATED TO ON LOVE ON TOUR

Planned Parenthood

Choose Love

Physicians for Reproductive Health

Rebuild Foundation

REVERB

Black Voters Matter Fund – Capacity Building Institute

The Afiya Center

International Rescue Committee

Intermission Youth

Save the Children

CARE

Every Town for Gun Safety

BEAM

Theater Gates

Rebuild Theater – Venice Program

WWWF-Brasil

Sydney Zoo

Baan Tawan Mai Orphans (Pow Sarin Org)

Cribs Foundation Inc.

St John’s Home

Limitless

Children’s Wishing Well

SHINE

Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation

Black Minds

Florence Org… “and more.”