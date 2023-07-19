Harry Styles Flies Like a Bird After Being Launched Out of a Cannon in New ‘Daylight’ Video

All eyes are on Harry Styles as he takes the center of a circus ring in his freshly dropped music video for “Daylight.”

The brightly colored visualizer, put together by Tanu Muiño (who also directed the video for “As It Was”), kicks off with an image of an ascending, sky-high ladder set in front of a hazy yellow sky. Styles descends down the ladder, revealing the backstage landscape of a circus crew adorned by just about every act that could be featured in such a decadent show.

In the final moments of the song’s chorus, Styles is dramatically catapulted out of a cannon, in which he soars over the circus performers dressed in an embellished yellow look enhanced with a set of wings. The outfit noticeably resembles that of a bird — but not so much the “bluebird” that Styles mentions in his pre-chorus.

Elsewhere in the video, Styles dodges knives, takes in the aerialists and juggles. He also assumes the role of a dazzling ringmaster in an all-black outfit embellished by a string of three bows. To close his grand performance, the “As It Was” singer takes on a new role in the circus act: a tightrope walker.

Along with the video’s release on Wednesday, Styles took to his socials to share behind-the-scenes photos from his circus-themed music video shoot including shots of his decadent outfits and clown co-star.

“Daylight” is the fifth video Styles has released for his 2022 album “Harry’s House” — not counting the James Corden-directed music video which aired on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” last year. The chart-topper is currently on the tail ends of his “Love on Tour” global trek which kicked off way back in September of 2021. He will be closing the tour on July 22 in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Watch the music video below.