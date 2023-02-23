Dave Chappelle, Dave Grohl, Don Henley Drop in on 2023 Pollstar Awards, Where Harry Styles Wins Major Tour of the Year

Harry Styles took home the major tour of the year award for the second year in a row at the 2023 Pollstar Awards, a peer-voted annual ceremony celebrating the achievements of the touring and live events industry. The evening honored executives, artists, festivals, venues and more, and included speeches that touched on hot topics from ticket scalpers to venue relief programs.

Styles’ “Love on Tour” also took home the residency of the year award, with one of his team members joking that he couldn’t be there because he was on his seventh year of the lengthy “Love on Tour.” He and Everytown for Gun Safety were also honored with the brand partnership/live campaign of the year award.

Additional tour of the year winners included acts such as Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe in the rock category, Post Malone for hip-hop, Lizzo for R&B, Billie Eilish for pop, Chris Stapleton for country, and finally, Bad Bunny for Latin.

Several of those artists submitted acceptance speech videos (although Lizzo didn’t appear in hers, she opted to have her tour dancers represent her with a “we the best” celebratory chant) including others like Joan Jett and Dua Lipa, who described her “Future Nostalgia” tour as “life-changing” experience after having waited so long to hit the road.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Eagles received the Pollstar Milestone Award in recognition of more than 50 years as a band. Don Henley accepted the award on behalf of the group, making the disclaimer that his ramblings were due to the fact that he had just hopped off of a flight after playing a show in San Francisco.

“I wear my work boots tonight; these are Red Wing work boots… I wear them in honor of my father who was a farmer and worked in an auto parts shop,” Henley told the room. “He gave me the work ethic that I have, and I share that work ethic with all the guys in the band — with Timothy, Joe, Vince, and Deacon, and all the rest of the guys, and I accept this award on their behalf this evening.”

Dave Chappelle accepted the award for comedy tour of the year, joking that although he had won in the category before, “I never came to pick it up!”

“After the pandemic, I couldn’t tell you guys how much I missed being on the road with everyone, and this last tour was very special,” he said. Naturally, Chapelle took the opportunity to poke fun at the Hollywood Bowl — where he was infamously attacked on-stage at the Bowl last May — which had just won the award for best outdoor venue. “I’m shocked,” he said. “It was only one tackle!”

Chappelle made another brief onstage cameo later that night, pretending to accept Disney on Ice’s trophy for the family, event, or non-music tour of the year award.

Dave Grohl also made an appearance to present the personal manager of the year award to John Silva, of Silva Artist Management. While on stage he called Pollstar “the one fucking awards ceremony that’s actually fun,” before delving into a heartfelt speech about his long-time manager.

“I’m here to honor a person that I’ve known for 33 years, the only manager I’ve ever had,” he said. “I met John Silva in 1990 when Nirvana came down to Los Angeles to find a manager…we knew that this person based his love of music and business on integrity. Over the years, we’ve had some incredible triumphs, and some devastating crises, but the one thing that has kept us together over the years has been love.”

Dave Grohl presents John Silva with the award for personal manager of the year at the 2023 Pollstar Awards on Feb. 22 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Silva echoed Grohl in his own speech, stating that the win was both beautiful “and heartbreaking because it’s been a pretty fucking shitty year for us. losing an artist and a friend is not something I’d wish upon anyone,” he said, dedicating his win to late Foo Fighters member Taylor Hawkins, who died last year, along with Kurt Cobain.

The 34th annual ceremony also honored festivals like Austin City Limits, the Newport Folk Festival, Glastonbury UK, and more. Companies picking up awards included Messina Touring Group for promoter of the year, High Road Touring for independent booking agent of the year, CAA for booking agency of the year, Bandit Lites for best concert visuals, and Clair Global for best concert sound.

The Pollstar Awards followed a heavy day of panels that kicked off in the morning with a talk titled “Ticketing Real Talk: Reforms, Resolutions and Risks” moderated by Irving Azoff. Featuring speakers Garth Brooks, Jim Dolan and Makan Delrahim, the discussion tackled recent Congressional proceedings that scrutinized the ticketing system.

With his opening remarks, Azoff said that the fundamental problem with ticketing is demand exceeds supply — and when that happens, “there will always be bad actors looking to turn desperation into profit. Enter the scalpers in today’s massive secondary ticketing market,” he said.

He continued, “Scalping has always been a problem for the concert industry, but it only got to be a critical problem when the tech companies got involved and created these huge scale platforms like Vivid StubHub and SeatGeek, that profit from every scalper sale.”

Referencing high-profile examples like U2’s MSG Sphere run in Las Vegas, Azoff called for action to make deceptive practices illegal.

Delrahim, former attorney general for the United States Department of Justice’s antitrust division, added that while policymakers are “well-intentioned but ill-informed,” legislators need to shift their attention to the issue as a matter of property rights, similarly to the politics surrounding a songwriting credit.

Azoff concluded on a hopeful note, stating that the Senate Judiciary hearings that took place in January were a “wake-up call” and also an opportunity to “let fans be heard.”

The full list of winners at the 34th annual Pollstar Awards:

Major Tour of the Year

Harry Styles, Love on Tour

Rock Tour of the Year

Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe, The Stadium Tour

Hip-Hop Tour of the Year

Post Malone, Twelve Carat Tour

R&B Tour of the Year

Lizzo, The Special Tour

Pop Tour of the Year

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Country Tour of the Year

Chris Stapleton, All-American Road Show Tour

Latin Tour of the Year

Bad Bunny, World’s Hottest Tour

Comedy Tour of the Year

Dave Chappelle

Support/Special Guest Act of the Year

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts / Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard

Residency of the Year

Harry Styles, Madison Square Garden, New York

Family, Event or Non-Music Tour of the Year

Disney on Ice

New Headliner of the Year

Dua Lipa

Music Festival of the Year (Global; over 30K attendance)

Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, TX

Music Festival of the Year (Global; under 30K attendance)

Newport Folk Festival, Newport, RI

International Music Festival of the Year

Glastonbury Festival, United Kingdom

Nightclub of the Year

Exit/In, Nashville, TN

Theatre of the Year

Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Arena of the Year

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Red Rocks Award – Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year

Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood, CA

New Concert Venue of the Year

Moody Center, Austin, TX

International Venue of the Year

The O2, United Kingdom

Venue Executive of the Year

Josephine Vaccarello, Madison Square Garden

Talent Buyer of the Year

Amy Corbin, C3 Presents

Small Venue Talent Buyer of the Year

Molly Warren, Live Nation

Bill Graham Award / Promoter of the Year

Louis Messina, Messina Touring Group

International Promoter of the Year

Arthur Fogel, Live Nation

Bobby Brooks Award – Agent of the Year

Adam Kornfeld, Artist Group International

International Booking Agent of the Year

Emma Banks, CAA

Booking Agency of the Year

CAA

Independent Booking Agency of the Year (Global)

High Road Touring

Rising Star Award

Austin Neal, The Neal Agency

Personal Manager of the Year

John Silva, Silva Artist Management

Road Warrior of the Year

Dale “Opie” Skjerseth / The Rolling Stones, Guns ‘N Roses

Transportation Company of the Year

Rock-It Cargo

Concert Visuals Company of the Year

Bandit Lites

Concert Sound Company of the Year

Clair Global

Thank You, Can I Have Another? Award

Austin City Limits

Brand Partnership/Live Campaign of the Year

Everytown for Gun Safety / Harry Styles

Marketing/PR Executive of the Year

Allison McGregor, CAA

WhizBang Award

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour

Best Hang

Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, TX

The Irving Azoff Award: Best Person to Score a Dinner With

Michael Rapino, Live Nation

Life of the Party

Ron Delsener, Live Nation

The Per Cap Award

Harry Styles

The Dayum! Award

Bad Bunny, World’s Hottest Tour

Live Music is Better Award

Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins Tribute at the Kia Forum