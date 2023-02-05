Harry Styles Says He’s ‘Always Writing’ Despite Demanding Tour Schedule

Though his North American tour just wrapped last week and he’s jetting off to Australia at the end of the month, Harry Styles told Variety backstage at the Grammys that he is “always writing.”

“We’ve always tried to not really stop writing,” Styles said coyly of he and his “Harry’s House” co-writers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson. “Because it feels like you have this big stop and then you come back to it, and can feel like you’re either trying to prove something or follow something up. So we’re kind of always writing and try to have the same intention behind what we’re making.”

Styles took home album of the year and best pop vocal album on Sunday night for “Harry’s House,” which released on May 20. During a heartfelt speech after winning album of the year, Styles said he’s been “so inspired by everyone in this category with me.”

He continued, “A lot of different times in my life, I’ve listened to a lot of people in this category when I’m alone. I think on nights like tonight, it’s important to remember that there’s no such thing as ‘best’ in music. I don’t think anyone of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what’s going to get us one of these. This is really, really kind. I’m so, so grateful.”

ABBA, Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo were also up for album of the year at the ceremony.