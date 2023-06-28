Hair Metal Gets a Documentary With ‘I Wanna Rock: The ‘80s Metal Dream’ Paramount+ Series

Hairspray. Spandex. Leather pants. Makeup. The ‘80s metal scene left a long and lasting legacy, and the stories of five of its top artists are told in “I Wanna Rock: The ‘80s Metal Dream.”

Paramount+ has announced that the new three-part docuseries will premiere exclusively on the service on Tuesday, July 18 in the U.S. and Canada and internationally on Wednesday, July 19 in the U.K. and Australia, with further international markets to follow later this summer.

The series follows members of the bands Skid Row, Winger, Twisted Sister, Vixen and the Scream as they chased fame and found it. While artists like Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses and others found even bigger and more lasting success, these artists’ stories are more suited to tell the story of struggle, success, and struggle again.

The series is divided into three episodes:

● Ep 101 – “I Wanna Be Somebody”

As ’80s metal sweeps America, five rockers set out to make it in the world of hair spray and spandex.

● Ep 102 – “Headed for Heartbreak”

Metal has been taken to new heights. As our rockers become stars, they battle personal demons, sexism – and even Congress.

● Ep 103 – “Smells Like Change”

From country to grunge, the world’s taste in music is changing, and every metal musician is fighting for survival. Some will make it, some won’t … but all will be changed forever.

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios in partnership with Gunpowder & Sky. Directed and executive produced by Tyler Measom. Produced by Van Toffler. Executive produced by David Kennedy, Nick Quested, Rick Krim, Matt Shay, Matt Weaver, Floris Bauer, Barry Barclay and Joanna Zwickel. Bruce Gillmer, Michael Maniaci and Vanessa WhiteWolf executive produce for MTV Entertainment Studios, with Jennifer Yandrisevits serving as Senior Director of Production.