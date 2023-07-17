Gunna Sets First Headlining Shows Since His Release From Jail

Gunna has announced a pair of headlining concerts — his first in two years — set to take place later this September. The shows will support the release of his fourth studio effort “A Gift and a Curse,” and come months after his release from jail following his plea in the YSL gang case.

Gunna will perform first on Sept. 9 at New York’s Barclays Center in Brooklyn for a show dubbed “The Gift,” and follow up with another show, “The Curse,” at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 28.

Tickets for both shows will be available for general purchase starting July 21, and presale tickets for Citi card members will be available July 18. Artist Fan Club and Spotify Fan First presales go on sale July 19. In partnership with PLUS1, Gunna is also donating $1 per ticket to the Goodr Foundation, an organization supporting hunger relief initiatives.

Gunna’s 15-song album was released last month following his release from jail in December when he maintained his innocence but accepted the punishment of a guilty verdict. Gunna and fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who remains in jail, were charged last May and named as part of an indictment alleging criminal activities relating to their association with the group YSL, which prosecutors claimed is not only a record label called “Young Stoner Life” but also a “violent street gang” known as “Young Slime Life.”

“A Gift and a Curse” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and included the single “fukumean,” which became Gunna’s first top 10 record on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. This week, the single is at No. 7 on the singles chart while the set is at No. 9 with 42,000 units earned.