Recording Academy Extends Grammys’ 2024 Eligibility Period, Responding to ‘Concerns’ From Music Community

The Recording Academy has extended its eligibility date to Sept. 15 — two weeks later than the Aug. 31 date the organization proposed just a month ago.

On Thursday, Harvey Mason Jr., the Academy’s CEO, issued a statement addressing the change in a message to members. “A few weeks ago, we communicated a change to the eligibility period for the 66th Grammy Awards,” his note stated, referring to the March announcement that the 66th annual awards ceremony had adjusted their eligibility period to start on Oct. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023, one month shorter than that of the previous year.

He continued, “After listening to concerns from some members of the music community, we have decided to amend the end date of the previously-announced eligibility period. The eligibility deadline for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be extended by two weeks, to Friday, September 15, 2023.”

“We care about the impact of this date change on our community and make this adjustment in the spirit of partnership and collaboration.”

The note also explained that the initial shift to an earlier date was made in an attempt to benefit the “awards process” and added an extra level of “flexibility” required to the show’s logistics including booking, nomination announcements and pre-Grammy events including the Premiere Ceremony, Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective, and “other important celebrations throughout Grammy Week.”

Under Mason, the Academy has become much more responsive to the music community’s wishes and concerns, and certainly has done so in a more expedient fashion than previous administrations — as exemplified by the modification of a decision made just four weeks ago.

Read Mason’s note in full below:

A few weeks ago, we communicated a change to the eligibility period for the 66th Grammy Awards. This change benefits our Awards process and grants us flexibility throughout Grammy season – specifically related to our nominations announcement timeline and the booking of the Grammys telecast, Premiere Ceremony, Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective, and other important celebrations throughout Grammy Week.

After listening to concerns from some members of the music community, we have decided to amend the end date of the previously-announced eligibility period. The eligibility deadline for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be extended by two weeks, to Friday, September 15, 2023.

We care about the impact of this date change on our community and make this adjustment in the spirit of partnership and collaboration.

IMPORTANT DATES FOR THE 66th GRAMMY AWARDS

Oct. 1, 2022 – Sept. 15, 2023

Eligibility Period For Entries

July 10, 2023 – Aug. 24, 2023

Media Registration

July 17, 2023 – Aug 31, 2023

Online Entry Process