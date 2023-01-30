Grammys 2023: Who’s Performing, Attending and Skipping Music’s Biggest Night

At a time when nothing feels normal anymore, the first “normal” Grammy Week in three years is shaping up to be even more action-packed than the pre-Covid years. Starting Wednesday, nearly every day and night is jam-packed with parties, showcases, brunches, lunches and happy hours like it was 2019 all over again.

Amid all the hubbub, we’re still awaiting the full lineup of performers for the Feb. 5 show at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena, which the Grammys have been announcing unusually late in the game this year — and literally during a game, as was the case when Harry Styles was revealed as a performer in a commercial that aired during the fourth quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals AFC final on Sunday night.

Below is a rundown of the artists we know are performing, ones we know are not, ones who are attending but probably not performing — and ones we hear just might be… All of which is to say, subject to change and updates.

Who’s Performing: Already announced are Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo and Sam Smith with Kim Petras. Variety also hears that DJ Khaled will take the stage, possibly with Jay-Z — “GOD DID,” their collaboration with Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, is up for three awards including song of the year.

Also expected is an all-star tribute to Loretta Lynn, likely as part of a medley honoring several musicians who have passed.

As for the big three — let’s just say it: Adele, Beyonce and Taylor — the status is still uncertain. Adele has Las Vegas residency concerts on the two nights before the Grammys, which makes a performance at the big show possible (she could rehearse as late as Thursday) but less likely.

Beyonce performed an elaborate set at the grand opening of the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai earlier this month — for a reported $24 million — so she’s certainly rehearsed.

Swift is said to be in talks with the Grammys.

Who’s Attending: All the best new artist nominees — Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi & JD Beck, Samara Joy, Latto, Måneskin, Muni Long, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg — are expected to be in attendance but so far none have been offered a performing slot. Doja Cat, up for six nominations, will also walk the red carpet and sit inside, but she’s not expected to perform. Same with Future, who’s up for best rap album among multiple other nods. Zach Bryan, up for best country solo performance, will be in attendance but not booked to perform.

Who’s Skipping: Lady Gaga, up for two awards for “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” is not expected to attend as she is currently filming; Finneas, nominated for best song written for visual media, is on tour in Australia; Drake is up for several collaborations in 2022, including with Future and Jack Harlow, but his attendance at these ceremonies is rarely confirmed ahead of showtime.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers. Phil Heyes joins for the first time as director, Eric Cook as co-executive producer with Tabitha Dumo, Tiana Gandelman, Patrick Menton, and David Wild as producers.