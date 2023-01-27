Grammys 2023: The Ultimate Party Guide

With the 2023 Grammy Awards a little more than a week away, invitations for the hottest pre- and post-Grammy parties and events have already begun to circulate around Los Angeles ahead of the big show at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5.

From the annual, and coveted, Clive Davis soiree on Saturday night to Spotify’s annual best new artist showcase, the L.A. edition of Grammy Week, returning to the city in earnest for the first time since the pandemic, will have several celebratory stops for every genre. And with a show lineup that includes nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, the 65th annual Grammy Awards are shaping up to be an exhilarating display of today’s expansive music landscape.

Until then, check out Variety’s list of festivities below (updating daily) and note that all parties are by-invitation-only unless otherwise specified.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

BMG Pre-Grammy Celebration

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Candela

Spotify Women in Entertainment

6:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

Spago Beverly Hills

Producers & Engineers Wing Grammy Event

Honoring Terri Lyne Carrington and Judith Sherman Village Studios in West L.A

Village Studios

Primary Wave x Whitney Houston

Primary Wave will celebrate Whitney Houston’s 60th birthday year with an exhibit of photos, her dresses and a pop-up show with exclusive merch, plus Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge. The events, sponsored by Sony, M·A·C Cosmetics, Proflowers, and City National Bank, will take place across four days, between Feb. 1-4.

Music on TikTok

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Bar Lis at Thompson Hotel

Nice Life Grammy Party

Celebrating Lizzo, Ricky Reed, The Marias

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Domino Records Grammy Party

Celebrating Arctic Monkeys, Wet Leg

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

UTA/Black Music Action Coalition Ernie Barnes VIP Exhibit Preview

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

UTA Artist Space

Beverly Hills

A Tribute to the Nominees: A Pre-Grammy Celebration

Hosted by Teyana Taylor, with performances by Elle E.D. and Josh Moreland.

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Globe Theatre, 740 S Broadway

Tickets are available here.

Manny Marroquin Grammy Celebration

Featuring a performance by Gaby Moreno

8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

VERSE

North Hollywood

Thursday, Feb. 2

Downtown Music Grammy Brunch

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel West Hollywood

Manhattan Magnolias Luncheon

12pm – 2pm

1 Hotel West Hollywood (Melrose Room)

We Are Moving the Needle Celebration

11 a.m.

Culina at Four Seasons, Beverly Hills

Grammys Party hosted by Milk & Honey, Reservoir, BMI and MBW

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Ysabel

Generation Now/MNRK Music Group DJ Drama Listening Event

6pm – 10pm

Spotify Best New Artist Showcase

7 p.m.

Pacific Design Center

Black Music Collective, Recording Academy Honors

Honoring Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne and Epic Records Chairman/CEO Sylvia Rhone

Hollywood Palladium

Friday, Feb. 3

ASCAP Grammy Garden Brunch

11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Four Seasons Beverly Hills

25th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative Luncheon, Honoring Peter Paterno

12 – 3 p.m.

Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Friends N Family Luncheon

12 p.m.

Wally’s Beverly Hills

A Toast to Slick Rick’s Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Hosted by MC Lyte

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Culina at the Four Seasons, Beverly Hills

MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson

5 p.m.

L.A. Convention Center

Primary Wave 16th Annual Pre-Grammy Carpet & Party

7 p.m.

W Hotel Hollywood

EMPIRE Salutes the Grammys

Performance by Adam Blackstone

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

UnitedMasters Celebration of Independence with Brent Faiyaz and Russ

9:30 p.m.

Hollywood Palladium

French Montana/Katastic Hosts a Grammy Soiree

11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Louisiana/Memphis Grammy Week Celebration

11 a.m.

MG Studio

Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Universal Music Group Artist Showcase

12 p.m.

Milk Studios

Grey Goose x Grammys Sound Sessions Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Grammy Museum

The Recording Academy and Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

7 p.m.

Beverly Hilton

Americanafest Pre-Grammy Salute to Lucinda Williams

Doors at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

Troubadour

Recording Academy Special Merit Award Ceremony

Honoring Bobby McFerrin, Nirvana, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick “The Ruler,” the Supremes, and Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson of Heart, along with Henry Diltz, Ellis Marsalis and Jim Stewart, the Audio Engineering Society (AES) and Dr. Andy Hildebrand

Wilshire Ebell Theatre

Gold Meets Golden

Benefiting Angel City Sports and hosted by Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Ariana Grande, Octavia Spencer, Billy Porter, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jon Bon Jovi, Jennifer Coolidge and Steven Spielberg, among many others.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Virginia Robinson Gardens, Beverly Hills

