Grammys 2023: The Ultimate Party Guide

With the 2023 Grammy Awards a little more than a week away, invitations for the hottest pre- and post-Grammy parties and events have already begun to circulate around Los Angeles ahead of the big show at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5.
From the annual, and coveted, Clive Davis soiree on Saturday night to Spotify’s annual best new artist showcase, the L.A. edition of Grammy Week, returning to the city in earnest for the first time since the pandemic, will have several celebratory stops for every genre. And with a show lineup that includes nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, the 65th annual Grammy Awards are shaping up to be an exhilarating display of today’s expansive music landscape.
Until then, check out Variety’s list of festivities below (updating daily) and note that all parties are by-invitation-only unless otherwise specified.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
BMG Pre-Grammy Celebration
6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Candela
Spotify Women in Entertainment
6:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m.
Spago Beverly Hills
Producers & Engineers Wing Grammy Event
Honoring Terri Lyne Carrington and Judith Sherman Village Studios in West L.A
Village Studios
Primary Wave x Whitney Houston
Primary Wave will celebrate Whitney Houston’s 60th birthday year with an exhibit of photos, her dresses and a pop-up show with exclusive merch, plus Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge. The events, sponsored by Sony, M·A·C Cosmetics, Proflowers, and City National Bank, will take place across four days, between Feb. 1-4.
Music on TikTok
7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Bar Lis at Thompson Hotel
Nice Life Grammy Party
Celebrating Lizzo, Ricky Reed, The Marias
8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Domino Records Grammy Party
Celebrating Arctic Monkeys, Wet Leg
8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
UTA/Black Music Action Coalition Ernie Barnes VIP Exhibit Preview
8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
UTA Artist Space
Beverly Hills
A Tribute to the Nominees: A Pre-Grammy Celebration
Hosted by Teyana Taylor, with performances by Elle E.D. and Josh Moreland.
9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Globe Theatre, 740 S Broadway
Tickets are available here.
Manny Marroquin Grammy Celebration
Featuring a performance by Gaby Moreno
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
VERSE
North Hollywood
Thursday, Feb. 2
Downtown Music Grammy Brunch
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel West Hollywood
Manhattan Magnolias Luncheon
12pm – 2pm
1 Hotel West Hollywood (Melrose Room)
We Are Moving the Needle Celebration
11 a.m.
Culina at Four Seasons, Beverly Hills
Grammys Party hosted by Milk & Honey, Reservoir, BMI and MBW
1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Ysabel
Generation Now/MNRK Music Group DJ Drama Listening Event
6pm – 10pm
Spotify Best New Artist Showcase
7 p.m.
Pacific Design Center
Black Music Collective, Recording Academy Honors
Honoring Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne and Epic Records Chairman/CEO Sylvia Rhone
Hollywood Palladium
Friday, Feb. 3
ASCAP Grammy Garden Brunch
11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Four Seasons Beverly Hills
25th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative Luncheon, Honoring Peter Paterno
12 – 3 p.m.
Beverly Wilshire Hotel
Friends N Family Luncheon
12 p.m.
Wally’s Beverly Hills
A Toast to Slick Rick’s Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award
Hosted by MC Lyte
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Culina at the Four Seasons, Beverly Hills
MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson
5 p.m.
L.A. Convention Center
Primary Wave 16th Annual Pre-Grammy Carpet & Party
7 p.m.
W Hotel Hollywood
EMPIRE Salutes the Grammys
Performance by Adam Blackstone
8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
UnitedMasters Celebration of Independence with Brent Faiyaz and Russ
9:30 p.m.
Hollywood Palladium
French Montana/Katastic Hosts a Grammy Soiree
11 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Louisiana/Memphis Grammy Week Celebration
11 a.m.
MG Studio
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Universal Music Group Artist Showcase
12 p.m.
Milk Studios
Grey Goose x Grammys Sound Sessions Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Grammy Museum
The Recording Academy and Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
7 p.m.
Beverly Hilton
Americanafest Pre-Grammy Salute to Lucinda Williams
Doors at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
Troubadour
Recording Academy Special Merit Award Ceremony
Honoring Bobby McFerrin, Nirvana, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick “The Ruler,” the Supremes, and Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson of Heart, along with Henry Diltz, Ellis Marsalis and Jim Stewart, the Audio Engineering Society (AES) and Dr. Andy Hildebrand
Wilshire Ebell Theatre
Gold Meets Golden
Benefiting Angel City Sports and hosted by Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Ariana Grande, Octavia Spencer, Billy Porter, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jon Bon Jovi, Jennifer Coolidge and Steven Spielberg, among many others.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Virginia Robinson Gardens, Beverly Hills
