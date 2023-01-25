First Grammy Performers Announced: Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, Sam Smith, More

The first round of performers for the 65th annual Grammy Awards have been announced: Taking the stage will be current nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.

The show will be broadcast live on CBS on Feb. 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah. Prior to the telecast, the Grammy Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.grammy.com. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

Two-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny is up for three nominations: Album Of The Year (for “Un Verano Sin Ti”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Moscow Mule”) and Best Música Urbana Album (“Un Verano Sin Ti”).

Nine-time Grammy winner Blige is nominated for six awards, including Record Of The Year (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Album Of The Year (“Good Morning Gorgeous” (Deluxe)), Best R&B Performance (“Here With Me”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Best R&B Song (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), and Best R&B Album (“Good Morning Gorgeous” (Deluxe)).



Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is nominated for seven awards this year: Record Of The Year (“You And Me On The Rock”), Album Of The Year (“In These Silent Days”), Best Rock Performance (“Broken Horses”), Best Rock Song (“Broken Horses”), Best Americana Performance (“You And Me On The Rock”), Best American Roots Song (“You And Me On The Rock”), and Best Americana Album (“In These Silent Days:).



Luke Combs is up for three nominations: Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Outrunnin’ Your Memory”), Best Country Song (“Doin’ This”) and Best Country Album (“Growin’ Up”).



Steve Lacy is up for four nominations: Record Of The Year (“Bad Habit”), Song Of The Year (“Bad Habit”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Bad Habit”), and Best Progressive R&B Album (“Gemini Rights”).



Three-time Grammy winner Lizzo is nominated for five awards: Record Of The Year (“About Damn Time”), Album Of The Year (“Special”), Song Of The Year (“About Damn Time”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“About Damn Time”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (“Special”).

Four-time winner Smith and first-time nominee Petras are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their duet “Unholy.”

Beyonce leads the 2023 Grammy nominees with nine nods. Kendrick Lamar is close behind with eight, and Adele and Carlile are tied with seven. Four contenders enter the race with six nominations apiece: Future, Harry Styles, Blige, DJ Khaled and Randy Merrill. Beyoncé, Adele, Styles, Lamar and Lizzo being the five contenders who were each nominated in the top three all-genre catories: record, album and song of the year. Less expectedly, Blige and ABBA are both up for record of the year and album of the year. The very hot Steve Lacy also landed in two top categories, being put into contention for both record and song for the recently chart-topping “Bad Habit.”

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy®. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers. Phil Heyes joins for the first time as director, Eric Cook as co-executive producer with Tabitha Dumo, Tiana Gandelman, Patrick Menton, and David Wild as producers.