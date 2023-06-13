Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Ice Spice and More Light Up Governors Ball Festival

Governors Ball — New York’s biggest music festival and one of the largest in the country — returned over the weekend with a stellar lineup: headliners Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Odesza, along with top-billed sets from Ice Spice, Lil Nas X, Haim, Giveon, Central Cee and many more. The festival, which was traditionally held on Randall’s Island, made its debut at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens (near Citi Field Stadium), and as always there was way too much for any one person to take in, so we’ve got several highlights — but by no means all — below.

Photo: Emmanuel Agebele

Ice Spice Brings Signature “Calm Girl” Energy With a Confident Twist

The Bronx-born breakout star of 2023 hit the GoPuff stage on Day 1 with something to prove. While previously known for her laid-back stage presence, she brought a very different, more invigorated approach to this set: She boldly rapped the bars of her hits, rather than relying on loud backing tracks, and also seemed to be more in synch with her background dancers, adding up to a much more cohesive, confident, and enjoyable show. Later, Ice Spice made space for her fellow newcomer – Sexyy Red – as the two performed the latter’s viral hit “Poundtown 2” featuring Nicki Minaj.

Photo: Paige Wharton

Lizzo Shines Bright, Mixing Activism with Theatrics

Lizzo is not really known for subtlety and the beginning of her Gov Ball set was no exception: Clad in a pink wig and metallic gown, she emerged from under the stage into a massive disco-esque structure packed with blinding lights and glimmering faders. And she wasted no time utilizing her platform with commentary on the current wave of anti-LGBT laws, environmental issues and more between hits like “Truth Hurts” and “Special.” She said, We need to listen to our first nations, indigenous people, and we need to listen to our water protectors, because they’re trying to make sure that we have land to live on” — a sadly timely comment, considering Gov Ball came close to being postponed or canceled due to the cloud of Canadian wildfire smoke that enveloped New York earlier in the week.

Photo: Anna Downs

Lil Nas X Rises Above “Terrible Day” and Sound Issues

“Grin and bear it” is a philosophy that most entertainers have to live by, and Lil Nas X was tested early in his set, as his opening song, “Call Me by Your Name,” was marred by technical issues. He stopped the show and forced production to restart the performance, at the end of which he said with characteristic, brutal transparency: “Honestly, I’m having a terrible day and it’s only getting worse, but I’m doing this for you and we’re gonna turn up.” He soldiered on, but moments later, said, “I want to leave so fucking bad right now,” but strutted across the stage, with his dancers almost acting as an armor. The sharp contrast between how he likely felt and his seamlessly executed performance made for a jarring yet entertaining performance.

Odesza Brings the Party to Close Out Day Two

After two days of pop hits, indie waves, and hip-hop brass, Odesza closed out day 2 with a vibrant dance party, filled with interpolations of popular songs, pulsating synths and a dazzling light show.

Nick Watkin

Kendrick Lamar Brings Out Baby Keem in Career-Spanning Set

Currently on a continent-spanning festival tour that followed his blockbuster “High Steppers” jaunt last year, Kendrick Lamar closed out the festival on Sunday night with a dazzling, career-spanning set. Songs like “Loyalty” “Money Trees” and “High Power” generated the greatest crowd response, but ranged from his pre-“Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City” days to his latest, “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.” He even brought out his cousin, Baby Keem, for a standout performance of “Family Ties,” before the set — and the festival — ended with nearly five minutes of fireworks and pyrotechnics.