Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza to Headline 2023 Governors Ball

Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Odesza are the headliners for New York’s three-day Governors Ball Music Festival, taking place June 9-11 in the new location of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, site of two World’s Fairs.
Lil Nas X, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo and Giveon are also on the lineup, which appears in full below.
A special presale for 3-day and 1-day GA, GA+ (NEW), VIP and Platinum tickets will be available exclusively for Citi cardmembers from today, January 17th at 10:00 AM EST through Thursday, January 19th at 11:59 AM EST. Citi Presale link available HERE.
Fan early access tickets available Thursday, January 19th at 10:00 AM EST.
After two years at Citi Field, festival promoter Founders Entertainment is “honored for the borough of Queens to continue on as the home of Governors Ball,” and in addition to partnering with local non-profits via the Governors Ball Gives Back program, the festival is working with the Queens Night Market to feature vendors for the 2023 festival. In addition to making a donation to the Music Forward Foundation’s scholarship program (providing scholarships to youth from under-resourced communities interested in working in the music industry), the Governors Ball Gives Back program will work to support the Queens community by partnering with local non-profit organizations including Chhaya and the Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective (ECRC), with more to be announced in the coming weeks. These local non profits will have a presence at the festival, and Governors Ball will support them via festival partner Propeller. Fans will also have the ability to earn a free ticket to Governors Ball 2023 via volunteering for local community service projects and other initiatives. Beyond supporting and highlighting local organizations, Governors Ball is also proud to welcome young musicians from the local community to perform at the festival, with future festival stars from School of Rock Queens and School of Rock Brooklyn kicking things off on Friday and Sunday.
“We’re big steppers here in Queens, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza and a litany of other iconic artists to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for Governors Ball 2023 this June,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “Beyond hosting some of the world’s most popular musicians and enjoying the economic activity that Governors Ball will generate across Queens, we’re also deeply grateful for the festival’s partnership with local organizations like the Queens Night Market, Chhaya and ECRC to elevate our local food vendors and our community groups doing critical empowerment work every day.”
Full Governors Ball 2023 Lineup:
Friday, June 9th:
Lizzo
Lil Uzi Vert
HAIM
Diplo
Omar Apollo
Kim Petras
Eladio Carrión
Joey Bada$$
Davido
070 Shake
Tai Verdes
Saba
Alexander 23
PJ Morton
MICHELLE
Maxo Kream
KayCyy
Matt Maltese
Awfbeat
School of Rock Queens
PhatJazz
Saturday, June 10th:
ODESZA
Lil Baby
aespa
Rina Sawayama
Lauv
Oliver Tree
Finneas
Kenny Beats
Koffee
Snail Mail
Amber Mark
Syd
Suki Waterhouse
KennyHoopla
Lovejoy
EVAN GIIA
Sarah Kinsley
Flipturn
The Amazons
Zolita
Sunday, June 11th:
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Nas X
Giveon
Sofi Tukker
Pusha T
girl in red
Central Cee
Tems
PinkPantheress
Black Midi
Sabrina Claudio
LÉON
Phony Ppl
Cat Burns
Maude Latour
Coast Contra
Charlie Burg
Ella Jane
Haiku Hands
School of Rock Brooklyn