Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza to Headline 2023 Governors Ball

Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Odesza are the headliners for New York’s three-day Governors Ball Music Festival, taking place June 9-11 in the new location of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, site of two World’s Fairs.

Lil Nas X, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo and Giveon are also on the lineup, which appears in full below.

A special presale for 3-day and 1-day GA, GA+ (NEW), VIP and Platinum tickets will be available exclusively for Citi cardmembers from today, January 17th at 10:00 AM EST through Thursday, January 19th at 11:59 AM EST. Citi Presale link available HERE.

Fan early access tickets available Thursday, January 19th at 10:00 AM EST.

After two years at Citi Field, festival promoter Founders Entertainment is “honored for the borough of Queens to continue on as the home of Governors Ball,” and in addition to partnering with local non-profits via the Governors Ball Gives Back program, the festival is working with the Queens Night Market to feature vendors for the 2023 festival. In addition to making a donation to the Music Forward Foundation’s scholarship program (providing scholarships to youth from under-resourced communities interested in working in the music industry), the Governors Ball Gives Back program will work to support the Queens community by partnering with local non-profit organizations including Chhaya and the Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective (ECRC), with more to be announced in the coming weeks. These local non profits will have a presence at the festival, and Governors Ball will support them via festival partner Propeller. Fans will also have the ability to earn a free ticket to Governors Ball 2023 via volunteering for local community service projects and other initiatives. Beyond supporting and highlighting local organizations, Governors Ball is also proud to welcome young musicians from the local community to perform at the festival, with future festival stars from School of Rock Queens and School of Rock Brooklyn kicking things off on Friday and Sunday.

“We’re big steppers here in Queens, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza and a litany of other iconic artists to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for Governors Ball 2023 this June,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “Beyond hosting some of the world’s most popular musicians and enjoying the economic activity that Governors Ball will generate across Queens, we’re also deeply grateful for the festival’s partnership with local organizations like the Queens Night Market, Chhaya and ECRC to elevate our local food vendors and our community groups doing critical empowerment work every day.”

Full Governors Ball 2023 Lineup:

Friday, June 9th:

Lizzo

Lil Uzi Vert

HAIM

Diplo

Omar Apollo

Kim Petras

Eladio Carrión

Joey Bada$$

Davido

070 Shake

Tai Verdes

Saba

Alexander 23

PJ Morton

MICHELLE

Maxo Kream

KayCyy

Matt Maltese

Awfbeat

School of Rock Queens

PhatJazz

Saturday, June 10th:

ODESZA

Lil Baby

aespa

Rina Sawayama

Lauv

Oliver Tree

Finneas

Kenny Beats

Koffee

Snail Mail

Amber Mark

Syd

Suki Waterhouse

KennyHoopla

Lovejoy

EVAN GIIA

Sarah Kinsley

Flipturn

The Amazons

Zolita

Sunday, June 11th:

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Nas X

Giveon

Sofi Tukker

Pusha T

girl in red

Central Cee

Tems

PinkPantheress

Black Midi

Sabrina Claudio

LÉON

Phony Ppl

Cat Burns

Maude Latour

Coast Contra

Charlie Burg

Ella Jane

Haiku Hands

School of Rock Brooklyn