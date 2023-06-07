Governors Ball Festival ‘Closely Monitoring’ New York’s Air-Quality Crisis and ‘Continuing as Planned’ for Now

Despite the air quality crisis in New York due to the Canada wildfires, as of Wednesday afternoon the Governors Ball festival is still set to take place this weekend in Queens.

“We’re closely monitoring the air quality with weather experts and are in close contact with city officials,” a representative for the music festival said in a statement to Variety. “As always, the health and safety of New Yorkers is our top priority. At this time, the festival is continuing as planned. We are hopeful that conditions will improve in the coming days and are looking forward to a great weekend!”

The three-day music fest, often referred to as Gov Ball, is scheduled for June 9-11 at Flushing Meadows with headliners Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar. Lil Nas X, Haim, Lil Uzi Vert, Rina Sawayama, Diplo, Lil Baby, Omar Apollo, Pusha T, Aespa, Giveon and Sofi Tukker are also set to perform.

Smoke from fires raging across Quebec and Ottawa has created a thick orange fog throughout New York City, creating “some of the worst air pollution in the world,” according to CBS News.

Mayor Eric Adams announced on Twitter that the Air Quality Health Advisory has been extended until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, as NYC schools canceled all outdoor activities.

“If you’re a New Yorker with heart or breathing issues, be careful when you’re outdoors today,” Adams wrote on Twitter. “Try to limit your outdoor activities today to the absolute necessities.”

Earlier today, Jodie Comer cut short her one-woman Broadway play “Prima Facie” after telling the audience she couldn’t breathe because of the air quality. A stage manager helped her off stage about 10 minutes into the matinée performance, and the show resumed shortly after with Comer’s understudy Dani Arlington taking over the role, a spokesperson for the play confirmed to Variety.