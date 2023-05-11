The Go-Go’s Charlotte Caffey Sells Catalog to Seeker Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Seeker Music has acquired the masters and publishing catalog of Charlotte Caffey, lead guitarist and a primary songwriter of pioneering all-female group and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members the Go-Go’s. Caffey co-wrote some of the group’s biggest hits and was the sole songwriter of its signature song, “We Got the Beat.” Since its release in 1981, the song has become the group’s most successful and most-covered track. She also had a hand in writing the group’s hits “Head Over Heels,” “Vacation,” “How Much More” and “Turn to You.”

Beyond her work with The Go-Go’s, Caffey has also written songs covered by such artists as Keith Urban (the country hit “But for the Grace of God”) and her Go-Go’s bandmate Belinda Carlisle, as well as in the film and TV space, where she’s written several theme songs, including for the “Clueless” TV series.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Seeker Music CEO Evan Bogart — pictured above, second from right with (L-R_ Seeker Music’s Steven Melrose, Caffey, and consultant Michael Rosenblatt — said of the acquisition, “At Seeker we prioritize passion and strategy, and only invest in the songs that me and my team absolutely love, and are excited about celebrating. Charlotte’s catalog goes above and beyond those ‘requirements’ – her songwriting is timeless, she’s paved the way for female musicians and songwriters in this industry for nearly 45 years, and the entire world has been inspired by her music in basically every creative space. I’m so grateful and honored that she has entrusted us with her incredible catalog.”

Caffey said, “I instantly connected with Evan on our love of songwriters and songwriting. He also understands that although this is a business deal it is extremely personal at the same time. I am very happy to be part of the Seeker family.

The deal was brokered by veteran executives Michael Rosenblatt and David Simone.

In addition to Caffey’s songs, Seeker’s catalog includes the full works of Christopher Cross, Run the Jewels’ first three albums, the catalogs of top modern songwriters Jon Belllion, John Ryan, Mozella, Teddy Geiger via the Bunettas’ Family Affair, and others.