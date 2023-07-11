Global Citizen Festival to Bring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion to Central Park

The Global Citizen Festival will return to Central Park Sept. 23 for another ticketed-but-free concert, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Ms. Lauryn Hill set as the day’s headliners. Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray and Stray Kids are also on the day’s bill.

As always, tickets to the show on the Great Lawn are free, but require fulfilling a task as part of the international advocacy organization Global Citizen’s initiative to raise awareness about hunger, poverty, climate change and inequities facing women around the world, among pressing related concerns.

The broadcast component will be produced by Done and Dusted; broadcast partners have not yet been announced. The show is being presented by by Citi and Cisco.

The concert and its surrounding initiatives are timed to impact a September gathering in New York of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

To obtain tickets for the September show, music fans can sign up to carry out an action on either the Global Citizen app or the org’s www.globalcitizen.org website.

Global Citizen’s annual massive event in Central Park will follow on the heels of a similarly large-scale, globally webcast concert in France, named “Power Our Planet: Live in Paris,” that featured Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Lenny Kravitz, Finneas and Ben Harper performing in front of the Eiffel Tower. That show was held to coincide with — and put pressure for change on — the Summit for a New Financial Pact, another meeting of world leaders.

Hugh Evans, the co-founder & CEO of Global Citizen, is clear that the organization’s goals have not been met at that and some other recent meetings of government and business leaders. “COP27, this year’s G7, the World Bank Spring Meetings and the Paris climate finance summit all failed to deliver tangible results, or disruption of the world’s unjust systems,” Evans said in a statement. “But complacency can’t win. If we want to see breakthroughs on development and climate change, we need the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and all G7 nations to meet the urgency of the hour. Every single citizen has a vital role to play, and together, we must be laser-focused on driving results and impact in September.”

Areas Global Citizen is focusing on as part of this event include the global food and malnutrition crisis; the unequal access to education, healthcare and family planning facing women and adolescent girls around the world; climate change and the need to financially support less developed nations in dealing with their own climate issues.

To learn more about the concert or Global Citizen’s goals in producing it, visit globalcitizenfestival.com, download the Global Citizen app, or follow the organization on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.