Giorgio Moroder Sells Producer Royalties to Iconoclast

Giorgio Moroder and Iconoclast have struck a deal to work on the development and marketing of the “Father of Disco’s” name, image, and likeness rights. Iconoclast acquires the Grammy and Oscar-winning composer’s producer royalties, which span across timeless hits including Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love” and Blondie’s “Call Me,” among others.

“Working with my friend Giorgio is an incredible honor,” said Olivier Chastan, founder of Iconoclast, in a press release. “More than 45 years after they were created, songs like ‘I Feel Love’ and ‘The Chase’ still seem like the soundtrack of the future. Giorgio has always had a unique ability to capture the pop sensibility of the times while being at the forefront of sonic innovation.”

Moroder added, “Throughout my career, I took inspiration from the marriage of creativity and technology. Iconoclast shares that same DNA and I’m thrilled that Olivier and his team will help propel my musical legacy into the future.”

Italian songwriter, producer and soundtrack composer has collaborated with top-of-the-line artists including David Bowie, Janet Jackson, Daft Punk and Kylie Minogue. His work as a film composer helped shape a new era of sound in cinema, providing scores and songs for hit films like “Top Gun,” “Scarface,” “Flashdance,” and many more.

His creative relationship with Summer was the focus of a recently released HBO Max documentary “Love to You Love You, Donna Summer,” directed by Roger Ross Williams and Brooklyn Sudano (Summer’s daughter with husband-guitarist Bruce Sudano).

In an interview with Variety, Moroder expanded on his collaboration with Summer, stating, “We were close, even though at the beginning of our relationship, so much of our time was divided, me mostly in Munich and her mostly in America after her success… I think that our musical relationship was really, really good. She believed in what Pete [Bellotte] and I were doing, and co-wrote the songs with us, while I did most of the music. She was very much involved. It was less of a singer-producer relationship and more like three guys working on songs together. That camaraderie had much to do with the success of our music.”

Scott McDowell and Peter Paterno of King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano LLP represented Iconoclast, and Gary Stiffelman of GSS Law PC, Henry Root of Smith Entertainment Law Group LLP, and Wayne Johnson of Wayne R. Johnson & Associates, PLC represented Moroder in the transaction.