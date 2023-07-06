George Tickner, Founding Guitarist of Journey, Dies at 76

George Tickner, co-founder and original rhythm guitarist of Journey, has died. He was 76.

Neal Schon, the co-founding lead guitarist of the Grammy-nominated rock band, announced the news on Facebook, writing, “Journey Junkies, I have some very sad news. George Tickner, Journey’s original rhythm guitarist and songwriting contributor on their first three albums, has passed away. He was 76 years old.”

Schon added, “Godspeed, George… thank you for the music. We will be paying tribute to you on this page indefinitely. Our condolences to his family and friends, and to all past and present band members. So heartbreaking. I think we need to do a group hug, JJ’s.”

After playing in the psychedelic rock band Frumious Bandersnatch with Ross Valory, Tickner co-founded Journey with Valory, Schon and Gregg Rolie in San Francisco in February 1973. Their first public performance was to an audience of 10,000 at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom on New Year’s Eve, later that year. In 1974, the band teamed with produced Roy Halee to record its self-titled debut album, which was released in April 1975 and charted at No. 138.

Due to the band’s heavy touring schedule, Tickner departed from Journey following the record release to pursue a career in medicine, attending Stanford Medical School on a full scholarship. Journey would go on to become one of the world’s bestselling rock bands, with timeless hits like “Don’t Stop Believing” and “Any Way You Want It,” and 25 gold and platinum albums and a 15-time platinum RIAA Diamond Certified greatest hits compilation.

Tickner stayed in contact with the band, later founding a recording studio called The Hive with Valory, where they recorded music with past and present members of Journey including Schon, the only original member still in the band.

In 2005, Tickner reunited with Journey as the band received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.