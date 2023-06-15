Gangsta Boo’s Cause of Death Revealed

Former Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo died of an accidental overdose, according to a report by Fox 13. The Memphis artist (born Lola Mitchell) had fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in her system when she was found dead at her home in January.

Mitchell was discovered unresponsive at her mother’s home in Memphis and pronounced dead at the scene. She was 43. Following her death, Boo’s mother addressed her daughter’s death in a statement.

“The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell,” she said. “The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one.”

A posthumous Boo album will be released on Aug. 7, on what would have been her 44th birthday. The album is said to include numerous featured artists from the rapper’s close inner circle. Throughout her prominent solo career, which started with 1998’s “Enquiring Minds,” Boo guested on tracks with Eminem, Gucci Mane, Run the Jewels, OutKast, Lil Wayne, Blood Orange, Latto and more.

However, Boo’s start came with Three 6 Mafia, founded by DJ Paul, Juicy J and Lord Infamous — with whom she recorded a handful of studio albums until her departure in 2002.

“Being in Three 6 Mafia did give me a lot of confidence,” Boo told Vibe in 2016. “I started noticing that not only am I hot, but that I’m talented… But you’d be surprised at how many motherfuckers don’t know that I was in Three 6 Mafia.”