Gamma Launch Party Draws Travis Scott, Naomi Campbell Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Danny DeVito; Founder Larry Jackson Named ‘Friend’ of Cartier

Larry Jackson marked the launch of his new media company Gamma with a starry kick-off party on Thursday night (March 9). Held at the brand-new Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, the exclusive dinner was attended by Naomi Campbell, Travis Scott, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Russell Wilson and Ciara, Danny DeVito, Jimmy Jam, Saweetie, Mr. Brainwash, L.A. Reid, XO Records’ Amir “Cash” Esmailian, Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and actress Stephanie Shepherd, among others. Also represented were Gamma executives Ike Youssef, cofounder and president, and Breyon Prescott, EVP of content and music.

Announced on March 8, Gamma is a multi-platform, multi-faceted business that will see Jackson acquiring or joining forces with major artists and brands, with endeavors in music, films, merchandise, fashion, web3 and other areas. The company was cofounded with former Interscope CFO Youssef; backers include Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries, Apple and studio A24.

Gamma is also home to distribution platform Vydia, which Jackson acquired in December 2022, bringing with it podcast deals with Naomi Campbell and Shade Room founder Angelica Nwandu, as well as its tech and staff.

The first music artists to join the roster include Usher and Rick Ross and sources tell Variety that Jackson also has his sights set on signing Travis Scott, who has one more album left in his contract with Epic Records. Indeed, Scott’s presence at the Gamma launch party, along with Cactus Jack GM David Stromberg, seems to back that assertion.

The event was co-hosted by Cartier, which has named Jackson a ‘Friend of the Maison’ — the only U.S. representative of the luxury brand, which is also aligning strategically with Gamma. “It’s been a pretty big week for me personally,” Jackson told his guests, thanking the assembled for years of support as he realized his vision. The three course, five-star meal followed a two-hour cocktail party during which guests mingled and toasted the company’s arrival.

Arriving fashionably late for the afterparty were Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Diplo, Columbia Records chairman Ron Perry and model Joan Smalls.