Fred Again to Play Eight-Night Residency in Los Angeles, Plus Three Nights in New York

On the heels of announcing a string of back-to-back tour dates in Europe and the U.K., Fred Again has announced new dates in the United States. The trek will include a record-setting eight-night residency at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall that kicks off on Oct. 24 and ends on Nov. 2.

He will additionally play Miami’s III Points festival on Oct. 20 and deliver three back-to-back sets in New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, another first for the venue.

“We’ve had some of the most beautiful times ever here,” the electronic DJ and producer stated in the caption of his U.S. tour announcement on social media. “As I said in the last post I do jus [sic] wanna say that I do very much wanna come back to lots of other cities down the line. But right now for the type of things I want to try wit [sic] the show and musically it made most sense to set up in one venue for more shows rather than moving about.”

A presale begins June 27 at 10 a.m. local time, and general ticket sales for all of these shows start June 27 at 2 p.m. local time.

The North American dates are part of Fred Again’s just announced tour that will kick off a string of four shows in London’s Alexandra Palace (September 4-5, 6, 8), followed by shows in Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, and Paris.

He’s also set to play a long list of festivals, with the next in line being Glastonbury on June 23 and the Netherlands’ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival on June 30. The DJ and producer is also fresh off a surprise headlining set at Coachella alongside Skrillex and Four Tet.

North American Fred Again Tour Dates 2023

Oct 12, 2023 – Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY

Oct 13, 2023 – Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY

Oct 14, 2023 – Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY

Oct 20-21, 2023 – III Points Fest – Miami

Oct 24, 2023 – Shrine Expo Hall – Los Angeles, CA

Oct 25, 2023 – Shrine Expo Hall – Los Angeles, CA

Oct 27, 2023 – Shrine Expo Hall – Los Angeles, CA

Oct 28, 2023 – Shrine Expo Hall – Los Angeles, CA

Oct 29, 2023 – Shrine Expo Hall – Los Angeles, CA

Oct 31, 2023 – Shrine Expo Hall – Los Angeles, CA

Nov 1, 2023 – Shrine Expo Hall – Los Angeles, CA

Nov 2, 2023 – Shrine Expo Hall – Los Angeles, CA