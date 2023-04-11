Forest Hills Stadium Unveils 100th Anniversary Concert Lineup: Boygenius, Strokes, Duran Duran, Many More

The legendary New York outdoor venue Forest Hills Stadium has unveiled its 2023 season, marking the 100th anniversary of the stadium and the ten-year anniversary of its renovation.

The new season will feature around 30 music and comedy acts including Boygenius, the Strokes, Duran Duran, Dave Matthews Band, LCD Soundsystem, Fall Out Boy, Zach Bryan, Kevin Hart, Maggie Rogers, Weezer, Lane 8, The Smile, Arctic Monkeys, Jungle, plus the inaugural Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival and the return of Rock the Bells Festival, celebrating the 50th year of hip hop. Additionally, The New York Pops – the 78-musician independent pop orchestra will perform with Jason Mraz. The full lineup to date appears below; more shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Forest Hills is one of the city’s most iconic music venues — in the 1960s alone, it hosted concerts by the Beatles (who landed their helicopter on the grass courts), the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and Bob Dylan (immediately following his controversial appearance at the Newport Folk Festival). The venue celebrates that history in its trophy area (reflecting its longtime dual purpose as a tennis stadium) with renderings of posters from those years that list the incredible summer concert lineups.

Mike Luba, who oversaw the stadium’s rehabilitation and produces concerts in coordination with Bowery Presents, says: “It’s hard to believe that it’s coming up on a full decade since we began the renovation of the stadium. It’s been incredibly rewarding to ride along with the stadium crew, the hundreds of artists, our invaluable community neighbors and partners as well as the over 1 million folks who have found their way out to the magic oasis of a stadium smack in the middle of Queens.”

AXS is the official ticketing partner for Forest Hills Stadium; American Express, Bud Light Seltzer, Autograph, City Winery and WFUV-FM are the venue’s 2023 Season Partners.

Also, the venue has worked to develop sustainable practices with Reverb, the nonprofit dedicated to reducing the live-entertainment industry’s carbon footprint. In 2021 Forest Hills became the first music venue included in Reverb’s Music Climate Revolution campaign, aimed at making the entire music industry climate positive.

2023 SEASON CALENDAR:

Saturday, May 20th & Sunday, May 21st – Head In The Clouds

Saturday, June 3rd – Lane 8, Sultan + Shepard, Jerro, Massane (LIVE), Ocula

Sunday, June 4th – Kevin Hart

Friday, June 9th – Dave Matthews Band

Wednesday, June 14th – BERT KREISCHER’S FULLY LOADED COMEDY FESTIVAL: Shane Gillis, Tiffany Haddish, Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, Rosebud Baker

Friday, June 16th – Re:SET (LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, IDLES, L’RAIN & More)

Saturday, June 17th – Re:SET (boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, Bartees Strange)

Sunday, June 18th – Re:SET (Steve Lacy, James Blake, Toro y Moi, Fousheé)

Friday, June 23rd & Saturday, June 24th – Zach Bryan, Charles Wesley Godwin

Friday, July 7th – The Smile, Robert Stillman

Saturday, July 8th – Two Friends, Matoma, NOTD, Deerock

Thursday, July 13th – Weezer, Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Thursday, July 27th – Maggie Rogers, Soccer Mommy

Saturday, July 29th – Louis Tomlinson

Tuesday, August 1st – Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play

Saturday, August 5th – Rock The Bells Festival

Saturday, August 12th – Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram

Thursday, August 17th – Jason Mraz w/ The New York Pops

Saturday, August 19th – The Strokes, Angel Olsen, Seaton Smith

Friday, September 8th & Saturday, September 9th – Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.

Friday, September 15th – Cigarettes After Sex

Sunday, September 17th – Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival

Saturday, September 23rd – Duran Duran, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Bastille

Friday, September 29th – Sylvan Esso, Goth Babe, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

Saturday, September 30th – Jungle