Foo Fighters to Headline Boston Calling Festival With Paramore and Lumineers

Foo Fighters, Paramore and the Lumineers will headline Boston Calling, the annual three-day music festival taking place Memorial Day Weekend, May 26 – 28, 2023 in Allston, Mass. Headlining the festival on Friday, May 26th are Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters; the Lumineers, the soulful alt-folk hit makers from Denver, CO, will headline Saturday, May 27th; and alt-rock vets Paramore, who are soon to release their upcoming sixth studio album, “This is Why,” will bring their headlining set to Boston Calling on Sunday May 28th.

The full lineup, which appears below, also includes Alanis Morissette, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Queens of the Stone Age, the National, Noah Kahan, Bleachers, Niall Horan, the Flaming Lips, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Mt. Joy, Maren Morris, and more.

The performance marks the first announced non-tribute performance by Foo Fighters since the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March. The group played a pair of tribute concerts to Hawkins in the fall, with a series of guest drummers; in a New Year’s Eve message on social media, frontman Dave Grohl wrote, “We know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.” The drummer for the band’s performance has not been revealed; while Boston Calling is the group’s first announced performance, it seems likely they will be touring around the festival.

Boston Calling will once again champion New England artists, featuring 20 acts this year with local ties who are performing on both the festival’s local and main stages throughout the weekend. Area talents include Neemz, Q-Tip Bandits, GA-20, Juice, Alisa Amador, Mint Green, Blue Light Bandits, Ali McGuirk, Coral Moons, Actor Observer, Workman Song, Brandie Blaze, Couch, Little Fuss, Najee Janey, Summer Cult, Sorry Mom, and Chrysalis.

New to the festival this year is the GA+ experience. General Admission passholders can step up their experience and add the GA+ upgrade to their ticket to gain unlimited access to the festival’s Thomas Tew VIP Reserve Lounge, an oasis within the festival including access to a cash bar featuring craft cocktails, plus an expanded beer & wine menu and complimentary water and soft drinks. There will be plenty of shade and seating to relax and escape the elements, as well as upgraded restrooms.

Specially priced presale 3-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets, as well as Single Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets are on sale this Thursday, January 12 at 10:00am ET. For more information and to purchase, visit http://www.bostoncalling.com.

2023 Boston Calling Lineup

The day-by-day lineup for Boston Calling 2023 is as follows

(artists are subject to change; performance times are forthcoming):

Friday, May 26, 2023

Foo Fighters

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The National

Niall Horan

Chelsea Cutler

Teddy Swims

LÉON

TALK

Celisse

The Beaches

Zolita

GA-20

Alisa Amador

Little Fuss

Blue Light Bandits

Summer Cult

Brandie Blaze

Saturday, May 27, 2023

The Lumineers

Alanis Morissette

Noah Kahan

The Flaming Lips

Mt. Joy

Fletcher

Declan McKenna

Joy Oladokun

The Aces

Loveless

Welshly Arms

Neemz

Q-Tip Bandits

Najee Janey

Actor Observer

Coral Moons

Chrysalis

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Paramore

Queens of the Stone Age

Bleachers

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Maren Morris

070 Shake

The Walkmen

The Linda Lindas

Wunderhorse

Genesis Owusu

Brutus

Juice

Mint Green

Couch

Ali McGuirk

Sorry Mom

Workman Song