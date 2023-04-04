Foo Fighters to Headline Opening Night of New Washington D.C. Club: the Atlantis

On May 30, Foo Fighters will headline the opening night of a new Washington D.C. venue called the Atlantis, an intimate 450-capacity room opened by independent promoter I.M.P., which also owns and operates area venues the 9:30 Club and the Anthem and operates the Lincoln Theatre and Merriweather Post Pavilion.

The venue kicks off the season with a robust opening lineup that includes Maggie Rogers, Parliament Funkadelic, Yo La Tengo, Darius Rucker, Joan Jett, Tove Lo, Jeff Tweedy, Tank and the Bangas, Portugal. The Man, and Billy Idol, among others (full lineup below).

The new club was accidentally announced by D.C.-area native Dave Grohl in September of 2021, when Foo Fighters played the re-opening night of the long-running 9:30 Club after months of pandemic shutdown. He said I.M.P. was going to open a new, smaller venue fashioned as a near replica of the original 9:30 Club, where he got his start. He gave no additional details but added, “We’ll probably be the band that opens that place, too, right?”

The Atlantis opens on May 30th, 2023 – the anniversary of the 9:30 Club’s opening in 1980.

“We’ve been doing our smallest shows in other peoples’ venues for too many years now,” said Seth Hurwitz, chairman of I.M.P. “We needed a place that’s ours. This will be where we help introduce new artists to the world.”

Tickets for the inaugural run of shows will be $44 each, non-transferrable, and will be sold via a lottery-style process. To thwart scalping, The Atlantis is utilizing Ticketmaster Request for the inaugural run of shows, which is open now at TheAtlantis.com and will run through Friday, April 7 at 11:59pm ET. Fans will learn next week if their ticket requests have been fulfilled. If a ticketholder is unable to make the show, a fan-to-fan face-value ticket exchange option will be available.

The Atlantis will be booked by Zhubin Aghamolla, who also books the Anthem and Merriweather Post Pavilion, and Sam Hurwitz has been named the new venue’s general manager.

May 30 Foo Fighters

May 31 The Walkmen

June 2 Hot Chip

June 3 Rainbow Kitten Surprise

June 4 Modern English

June 5 Franz Ferdinand

June 6 Pixies

June 9 Tank and the Bangas

June 10 Yo La Tengo

June 16 Marc Roberge of O.A.R.

June 17 Hannibal Buress + Eshu Tune

June 19 Sylvan Esso

June 20 Darius Rucker

June 24 Rodrigo y Gabriela

June 25 X

June 28 Jeff Tweedy

July 2 Barenaked Ladies

July 6 Tegan and Sara

July 7 The Head and The Heart J

uly 15 The Magnetic Fields

July 20 Clutch

July 21 Jenny Lewis

July 23 The Struts

July 27 Third Eye Blind

July 28 Portugal. The Man

July 29 Living Colour

July 30 Iron & Wine

Aug. 5 Gogol Bordello

Aug. 6 Bush

Aug. 8 Shakey Graves

Aug. 10 Drive-By Truckers

Aug. 14 Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton

Aug. 17 Thievery Corporation

Aug. 27 Joan Jett Aug.

28 Gary Clark Jr.

Sept. 2 Ben Gibbard

Sept. 6 Luna

Sept. 9 Bartees Strange

Sept. 13 Spoon

Sept. 15 Tove Lo

Sept. 17 Billy Idol

Sept. 21 Bastille

Sept. 22 Matt and Kim

Sept. 29 Maggie Rogers