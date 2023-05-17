Foo Fighters to Host Streaming Event on Sunday — and Reveal New Drummer?  

Foo Fighters have dropped the second song from their forthcoming album “But Here We Are,” a bruising punk-tinged song called “Under You,” with the album due on June 2.

But they also announced a special streaming event on Sunday that seems likely to reveal their still-unannounced new drummer, who is widely expected to be session veteran Josh Freese. The band launches a massive tour — their first without drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died tragically in Colombia last year — in New Hampshire on May 24.

According to the announcement, “Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts” is a streaming event on Live Nations Veeps platform “packed with rock & roll (including debut performances of songs from ‘But Here We Are’), exclusive behind the scenes footage, and a few surprises—all captured in the spacious yet homey confines of the band’s own 606 studios.”

It will premiere May 21 at 8pm BST / 3pm EST / 12pm PST exclusively at https://foofighters.veeps.com/, with on-demand repeat viewing enabled through May 24.

“Shows like this don’t happen every day. To take this moment to gather fans worldwide, to give people an opportunity to share in the experience no matter where they are, is a gift. Having a place to make these moments accessible is why we built Veeps and we’re honored to be trusted with delivering this incredible show for Foo Fighters and all of their fans,” said Joel Madden, CEO and Founder, Veeps.

Foo Fighters’ upcoming tour will kick off May 24 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH.