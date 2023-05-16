As Foo Fighters Add More Fest Dates, Rumored New Drummer Josh Freese Exits the Offspring and Danny Elfman’s Band

The Foo Fighters are looking at a long touring season that kicks off at the end of this month with a show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on May 24 and continues through a lengthy series of festival dates until November. Naturally, the group fronted by Dave Grohl has top-billing for their festival stops, including their first at the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 26, and their newly announced gig at Chicago’s Riot Fest taking place on Sept. 15-17.

These shows will mark the first time the band performs a consistent lineup of dates since Taylor Hawkins’ death in March of last year. While fans await the band’s return to stages, the speculation surrounding prospective drummers is whittling down to very few viable options.

The group has yet to confirm or comment on a final decision regarding rumored replacements, though Josh Freese, a front-runner for his longtime connection to both Grohl and Hawkins, has recently cleared his schedule.

Freese was most recently drumming for Danny Elfman but has now been replaced by Ilan Rubin, who will be joining the band for a pair of SoCal shows in August. Freese was also touring with the Offspring up until last year, but former Suicidal Tendencies drummer Brandon Pertzborn has officially replaced him for the full-time gig that runs through October. Pearl Jam‘s Matt Cameron was listed as another plausible option, though he shot down rumors that he’d be joining the band on his Instagram.

And with a jam-packed schedule of shows, plus the incoming release of the Foo’s new album “But Here We Are” (set to arrive on June 2), it’s clear that whoever steps into the role is in for a long-term commitment. Among their many festival stops, the Foos are playing Bonnaroo in June, Festival D’Ete De Quebec in July, Outside Lands Festival in August, the Ohana Festival, also in August, and many more. To see the full lineup — and snag last-minute tickets — see here.