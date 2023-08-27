Florence Welch Canceled Performances to Undergo Emergency Surgery, Says ‘It Saved My Life’

Florence Welch revealed she had to undergo life-saving emergency surgery after canceling several concerts six days earlier.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday, Welch explained that she didn’t “really feel strong enough” to tell fans about her medical condition that led to the past few Florence + the Machine shows being canceled, including performances at the Zurich Openair and Rock en Seine festivals.

“I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows,” she wrote. “My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life.”

The singer also shared that she would return to the stage on Sept. 1 “to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga (maybe not jumping so much, but you can do that for me).”

“Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now,” Welch’s statement concluded.

In November 2022, Florence + the Machine postponed its “Dance Fever” tour while on its U.K. leg after its matriarch, Welch, announced she had broken her foot.

“I’m sorry to say that after an X-ray I was dancing on a broken foot last night,” Welch wrote on a statement posted to her social pages. “It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a U.K. tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And [I] have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.”